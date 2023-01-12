“I think it’s a product of many things” - Aidy Boothroyd sheds light on Jamshedpur FC's struggles this season | ISL 2022-23

After experiencing the highest of highs last season, Jamshedpur FC have failed to hit the same strides this time around. With just six points to their name, the Red Miners’ playoff hopes are certainly hanging by a thread.

Having said that, the Men of Steel have signed Dylan Fox and Pronay Halder to help improve their form. Furthermore, Rafael Crivellaro has already had an impact from an attacking standpoint.

Speaking to the press ahead of their crunch tie against East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd provided updates on how the new additions have settled in. He said:

"Very well. In Dylan’s case, he’s had a little niggle, so we haven’t brought him this time but he will be fit and available for the next game. As for Pronay, he’s made a big difference to us already with his work around off the pitch and on the pitch. He’s a very good player with a proven track record.

"And obviously played a very, very big part last year, Jamshedpur’s run in winning the shield. So, we are very pleased to have both players. And Rafael (Crivellaro) of course, so they have been three very good additions.

Crivellaro provided a stunning assist against Marina Machans and will hope to replicate his form in the upcoming games. Halder also featured last time out, while Fox’s inclusion will unquestionably improve Jamshedpur FC’s backline.

“We have shown some very positive shoots of recovery” - Aidy Boothroyd believes Jamshedpur FC can deliver results

Jamshedpur FC stole the headlines during the ISL 2021-22 season. Led by Owen Coyle, the Men of Steel secured their maiden ISL Shield in what was a season to remember.

However, things have not gone according to plan for Boothroyd this season. He opened up on the reasons behind his team’s dramatic turnaround in form and explained:

"It’s never one thing. I think it’s a product of many things. I think being in the bubble at Goa was a big help in terms of traveling for Jamshedpur. The other thing, the two glaring things, are the players we had - Greg Stewart top assister, top scorer, top destroyer, the best player in the league in terms of offense would be Greg Stewart.

"The one best player without the ball, in my opinion, would be Pronay. So you take those two things out of the team and it’s not the team it was.

Having said that, the English manager believes his team has demonstrated their ability to get results in recent games. He added:

"My job is to rebuild, but rebuild and sustain over a period of time. So that’s what I’m here to do. To work with the young players and bring them through, to work with the senior players as pillars of our team to be able to go on and win.

"But we have shown some very positive shoots of recovery in the last four games. So now, we have to build on that and catch the next one above us if we can.

Jamshedpur FC have a crucial run of games in the upcoming month. A clash against East Bengal FC awaits on Friday (January 12) and a victory will certainly boost the morale of the team.

