"I think the luck this season is not in our favour" - Derrick Pereira after FC Goa's frustrating loss against Jamshedpur FC

Even after having a wealth of possession and creating better chances, FC Goa had to suffer a frustrating 0-1 loss against Jamshedpur FC on Friday.

Dejected coach Derrick Pereira spoke to the media after the ISL game. He admitted that even though they have been playing well, luck hasn't gone in FC Goa's favour throughout the season.

"Absolutely. We did everything. We started well, for the first 15-20 minutes we started well and had some chances. Then they started pressing us and we sustained pressure for the next 15-20 minutes and got back in the second half," the FC Goa gaffer said.

He further added:

"We tried our best. I think we hit the post thrice. I think the luck this season is not in our favor. So everything doesn't go our way, lots of things, not to discuss here. But yeah, we have to get back and look for the next one."

FC Goa have had a single win in their past nine games. After the loss, the Gaurs currently sit ninth in the points table with 14 points from an equal number of games. Asked if it has turned into a 'do-or-die' situation for FC Goa, the head coach said:

"We have been going in with that attitude right from the last five, six matches ever since I have come here. Ever since I've joined we have been going with that attitude. But things are not happening the way they should have been. There are some mistakes, individual mistakes here and there which put us down."

Meanwhile, Brandon Fernandes, after making a substitute appearance in the last game, made his long awaited return to the FC Goa starting lineup. Speaking about his performance, Pereira said:

"Brandon is a quality player. With him around and with other players like Alberto and Princeton, we were moving the ball well, and he is a player who can create opportunities for other players. His set piece delivery is deadly. So he's very, very important to us. So. I was happy that he played 80 minutes, but considering the goal, I had to carry on with him for another 10 minutes."

"Daniel Chima Chukwu is an outstanding player and always has been" - Jamshedpur FC boss lauds debutant's performance against FC Goa

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle was visibly the happier of the two managers. He lauded the character that his side had shown to come out and perform the way they have. This is especially impressive after Jamshedpur FC had to quarantine for a prolonged period due to COVID cases in their camp.

After the match, Coyle said:

"I think it tells you everything you need to know about the team's character. We got a group together but made one or two changes in the January window that's helping strengthen and put it all together."

He added:

"Still, a lot of games to go a lot of football to be played but what I have seen tonight given the circumstances as you mentioned, no training, stuck in the room for 15 days. Credit to everyone not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field."

Although Jamshedpur FC bagged the three points tonight, they had only a single shot on target. Asked if his attackers weren't up to the mark today, the JFC gaffer said:

"I don't know those stats, having watched again that wasn't the case because we'd numerous opportunities. Ultimately, we scored the goal, we kept a clean sheet another one which is important. FC Goa had some chances but there's no doubt given the circumstances we went into the game."

Coyle further added:

"We were fully deserving we fully endorse the points today. We worked hard defensively. And when we took the chance we scored, we just needed a little bit of composure with the final pass but some of that was due to the fact that we hadn't trained we'd been idle for 17 days and but the spirit, the desire, the will to win speaks volumes as far."

In the winter transfer window, raising a few eyebrows, Jamshedpur FC acquired the services of Daniel Chima Chukwu from SC East Bengal. Given Chima's sub-par performances with the Red & Gold Brigade there was a lot of talk around the move. But tonight, in his debut match, the Nigerian forward scored the winner, silencing his doubters.

Asked about the same, Owen Coyle said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Well, I don't know who the doubters were. Because for somebody like myself who's been in the game a long time and whatnot, at the very highest level, Chima is an outstanding player and always has been. You don't have to score goals to contribute to a team. That's what Daniel Chima does for us, that says his qualities. Chima is a champion, a very good mind. He's been very humble since he came into the group and his performance was outstanding today."

Edited by Aditya Singh