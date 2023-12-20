"I think we have one of the best defences in the league" - Jamshedpur FC's Rehenesh TP ahead of match with Hyderabad FC | Indian Super League 2023-24

As one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the Indian Super League, Rehenesh TP knows a thing or two about winning. However, it is a travesty that his club Jamshedpur FC seem to have hit a trough and find themselves near the bottom of the table at the moment.

Hyderabad FC are next on their itinerary as they take the Nawabs on at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Thursday.

Rehenesh, who addressed the media along with head coach Scott Cooper on Wednesday, spoke highly about his team's defence when asked about the three clean sheets that he has managed to keep in the nine appearances he has made this season.

"I think we have one of the best defences in the league. I know that all the players are enjoying themselves and working hard to get positive results. All the players in our defence know how to communicate well and this has helped us do well. Yes, the results have not gone our way at this moment, but we will be giving our best and try to get a win," said Rehenesh.

"It is all about how we can do well tomorrow and beat Hyderabad" - Rehenesh TP

Rehenesh TP in training. (JFC)

Rehenesh was also asked about the fact that Jamshedpur have historically done well against Hyderabad. In the head-to-head statistics, the Red Miners have four wins over the Nawabs as opposed to the one game that they have lost to them.

Jamshedpur even won the reverse fixture played between the two teams earlier in the season as well. Unfortunately, that was the only match that the visitors have won all season.

"These statistics don't really matter much because it is in the past. It will not really help us tomorrow. For us, in the dressing room, it is all about how we can do well tomorrow and beat Hyderabad," said Rehenesh.

"The team that works its socks off tomorrow will be the one ending up with the three points. They are a good team, but we will give our best. Training and preparation have been really good and we will do our best," he concluded.