"I thought that I had scored" - Hyderabad FC's Jeremy Zohminghlua opens up about almost equalizing for the Nawabs against East Bengal | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC's Jeremy Zohminghlua, among the few young lads promoted from the reserves into the first team after the exodus of seniors from the club in the winter transfer window, has been exquisite with his passing and crossing.

The left-back, who made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 10, came on in the second half for the Nawabs against East Bengal on Saturday, February 17.

One of the finest chances for Hyderabad to equalize fell upon young Jeremy's shoulders in the 85th minute of the game when he found himself on the receiving end of a low-strung cross from Mark Zothanpuia.

Jeremy rose high to head it towards the near post on the left-hand side but saw his attempt being thwarted by the inanimate goalpost. He had the entire Maidaan off their seats when this chance came his way, and sunk to sadness when it did not come off.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the game, Jeremy said that he had been so close to the goal that he thought he had scored.

"I thought that I had scored. I looked up and expected it to go inside the net. However, when I looked up again, the ball hit the goalpost and went away. I thought it would go in, but quite unfortunately, it did not. I felt very sad after that happened. I expected to score that goal," Jeremy shared.

"They (East Bengal) are a big team. This was a huge opportunity for me to come and perform. I will work harder and make sure that I score the next time. These chances do not come very often, and when they do, I want to make the most of them and ensure that everyone in the coaching staff is proud of me," he added.

"I am very proud of the fact that I got to make my ISL debut at the Salt Lake Stadium" - Jeremy Zohminghlua

Jeremy (extreme left) is only among a group of youngsters promoted from the Reserves by Hyderabad FC.

Jeremy, who made his ISL debut against Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, knows how big of an occasion it was.

However, the modest defender from Mizoram also knows that this is just the start for him in his young career and that he has a long way to go.

His bright and cheerful nature is refreshing, as is his sense of humor in admitting the shortcomings in his execution. One senses that it is but a matter of time before Jeremy and the Yellow and Black taste success.

"It was my debut that night. I had a great feeling playing at the Salt Lake Stadium; it is a historic venue. I am very proud of the fact that I got to make my debut at such a historic stadium. Mohun Bagan challenged us a lot, but I am glad that we performed well. Of course, losing that game and this game, against East Bengal, was painful, but believe me, we are doing our best in training," said Jeremy.