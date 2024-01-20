"I try to score in each and every game that I play" - East Bengal captain Cleiton Silva after emphatic win in Kolkata derby | Kalinga Super Cup

East Bengal captain Cleiton Silva, quite naturally, is a happy man. He scored twice in the momentous Kolkata derby against their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kalinga Super Cup on Friday and helped his side qualify for the semifinal of the tournament.

This match was a must-win one for both sides, and it was the team wearing Red and Golden who emerged as the victors at the end of it. Mohun Bagan opened the scoring but East Bengal came back in stunning fashion to beat them by a whopping 3-1 scoreline.

Silva told media after the game:

"I am extremely happy with the win. The most important thing was winning the game, and fortunately, we were able to do that. I try to score in each and every game that I play, and today was no different. Fortunately, the goals came off. But more than the goals I scored, I am happy that we got the win."

"I know that this win means a lot to the club, and I am pleased that we were able to give our fans something to cheer about. I know it is not easy for them to travel for such long distances to come and support us, but we are extremely grateful to have them. This is a very special win," he added.

Cleiton Silva scored his first Kolkata derby goal on Friday

The first goal that Silva scored was much talked about both among the reporters and the supporters of the club, most of whom made the nine-hour journey from Kolkata, either by road or train.

Beating Mohun Bagan is always a special feeling for any East Bengal player, and Silva is no different. He knows what it means to wear the Red and Golden of the Torchbearers and the history he carries with him every time he steps onto the field.

Bagging his first goal in a Kolkata derby was a special moment for the Brazilian, who has already been treated by the faithful as a demigod. This peace may not last long, but for the moment, the city of joy is red and golden.