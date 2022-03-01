"I've enjoyed watching Kerala Blasters FC all-season" - Des Buckingham ahead of crucial tie for Mumbai City FC

In their penultimate league stage game of the Indian Super League, Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in a clash that could virtually be an eliminator. After eighteen games, MCFC and KBFC are just separated by a single point and are fourth and fifth in the league standings, respectively.

Speaking to the press ahead of the all-important clash, Islanders head coach Des Buckingham lauded their opposition and said the game will be an exciting one irrespective of the context. He said:

"I've enjoyed watching Kerala Blasters FC all season. For the exception of the last game that we played against them (laughs). They've got a fantastic coach who's coached them extremely well. They have some very good players that we're aware of. But we have our own way of doing things. We have our own playing style. We have good players ourselves and it's an exciting game regardless of the context of two games to go and the build-up to this game."

With so much riding on the result of the game, Sportskeeda asked the Mumbai City FC could if both teams could be seen taking a conservative approach. The MCFC gaffer replied:

"I'm not sure. I mean, I know people are putting a lot on this game but there's still a game after this. We won't approach this game any different than how we have approached the last 18 games. Make sure we stick to our game plan. If we do that, we've shown that in the last four or five games, regardless of the teams we come up against, we're capable of coming away with results."

"Igor Angulo is a large reason as to why we are in the position we're in" - Mumbai City FC head coach

Mumbai City FC have always been one of the most expansive and attacking sides in the ISL. Even this season, riding on Igor Angulo's goalscoring form, the Islanders have breached even the tightest defenses.

However, over the past few games, the Spanish forward hasn't looked like his usual self. Meanwhile, new signing Diego Mauricio has quickly adapted to Des Buckingham's system and has been amongst the goals from off the bench for Mumbai City FC.

Asked by Sportskeeda if Mauricio would break into the Mumbai City FC starting lineup ahead of Igor Angulo, head coach Des Buckingham said:

"Igor is our leading goalscorer and he's a large reason as to why we are in the position we're in. Although he's not massively involved throughout the 90 minutes, when he does turn up inside the box, it doesn't take too much. I'm very happy with the way that Igor has been playing and the way he has contributed to our team in that space."

The 37-year-old further added:

"The reason we brought Diego in was to add to some firepower to that front line. He hasn't played since December 29 and hence taking some time to get himself up to speed. We feel that he's pretty much there now. So it's always good to have a healthy competition. If Igor isn't scoring, we know we can bring Diego. So whether we play one or play the other or whether there's an opportunity to play them together, it just gives us different ways of playing."

The defending champions have 31 points from 18 games. After the KBFC encounter, they will take on Hyderabad FC in their final game.

