"I had a more vulnerable position last year" - Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle on playoff aspirations

Jamshedpur FC snapped their three-game losing streak by picking up a point against Hyderabad FC on Sunday. The goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco took the Red Miners to the eighth spot in the ISL table. They now have 14 points from 13 matches.

Jamshedpur FC could have scored several times but ended the match with only one shot on target. Stephen Eze's thumping header from a corner-kick struck the woodwork in the 42nd minute. In the second-half injury-time, Farukh Choudhary hit the side netting when presented with a one-on-one opportunity against the Hyderabad FC goalkeeper.

Despite neither team failing to break the deadlock, Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle believes his side had the better opportunities. Speaking to the media after the match, he said:

"The losing run ended. But, we didn't soak up Hyderabad's pressure. We saved a couple of opportunities in the first half. Rehenesh (TP) came up with some good saves. Stephen (Eze)'s header in the first half should have ended in the back of the net. Farukh (Choudhary) was outstanding. He had a great chance to score from a one vs one situation. If you talk about the best chances, it fell to Jamshedpur FC. Hyderabad FC has a good side. But, anybody was good to win the game in the second half."

Chennaiyin FC were rock-bottom in the points table when Owen Coyle took charge of the team last season. However, he guided the Marina Machans to the ISL final. Regarding Jamshedpur FC's playoff ambitions, Coyle believes he has a stronger hand in the present campaign.

"We are four points off the last playoff spot and we have seven games to go. I had a more vulnerable position last year (with Chennaiyin FC). So, we'll pick ourselves up and go again. Jamshedpur FC have never been in the playoffs. We have to change it. The game today which ended in a draw should be converted into three points moving forward," Coyle further added.

Owen Coyle praises Farukh Choudhary and Rehenesh TP

Rehenesh TP produced two top-notch saves to deny Hyderabad FC the lead (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Jamshedpur FC's January signing Farukh Choudhary made his first appearance this season. The Indian international didn't get the opportunity to train with the team but slotted in seamlessly against Hyderabad FC.

"Farukh (Choudhary) was probably the best player in the field tonight. He was as good as Alex(andre) Lima. He has already been capped 10 times for the national team. That tells you a lot about his quality. When I joined Chennaiyin FC, (Lallianzuala) Chhangte didn't score. But then, he finished as the top Indian goalscorer. I am excited to work with Farukh. I think the fans should be pleased with Farukh's introduction. Farukh hadn't trained. He came straight into the starting line-up," Owen Coyle said.

Hyderabad FC registered two shots on target in the first half. But Rehenesh TP produced brilliant saves to deny Joel Chianese and Halicharan Narzary.

"(Rehenesh) TP made a great save from (Joel) Chianese in the first half. He pulled off another one from (Halicharan) Narzary. He didn't come up with saves in the second half, because we looked threatening to score. Yes, Hyderabad FC are always dangerous with counter-attacks. But, I think the goal was coming from ourselves. We could have made better use of our set players," Coyle concluded.

Jamshedpur FC will next face Kerala Blasters on Wednesday.