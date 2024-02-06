"I want to attain the flow state; I want it to come naturally" - Jamshedpur FC's Imran Khan after scoring in 2 consecutive games | ISL 2023-24

Jamshedpur FC's Imran Khan is the man whose name everyone at the JRD Tata Complex is crooning at the moment.

Having bagged two goals in two consecutive games right at the start of the second phase of the Indian Super League (ISL), the 28-year-old has found a second wind under new head coach Khalid Jamil.

The Manipur-born attacker, who prides himself in playing as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder, and winger, has shown why his versatility is so highly rated by those who know him closely.

Sitting down for an interview with Sportskeeda, Imran spoke about how important it is to trust the process that one follows in training and not worry too much about the results.

His desire to help the Red Miners remain in the top six of the league table (they are currently seventh) was visible as was his maturity when he spoke of working in tandem with his teammates as football, after all, is a team sport.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Tell us what your first thoughts were after winning such a big game on Sunday. Mumbai City, on their home ground, are never easy to play against.

Imran: It was indeed our target and feels great to have achieved it. In the first half, we were all trying to find our gear. It was a game of two halves and in the second we dominated the game and got our goals.

We want to be in the top six anyhow and we have to do it as a team. We have to win all our games from now on irrespective of whom we are facing.

Q. You have scored two consecutive goals in the ISL now. Confidence and adrenaline must be cruising through your veins, in equal measures. How does it make you feel?

Imran: I feel good as long as we are winning. I want to win games- that is what makes me feel good. I want to keep scoring more and help the team to win. If I score and we lose, I will be the saddest person.

There is just no point in me scoring goals if we do not win matches. Football is after all a team game. My teammates help me score goals and vice-versa.

Q. Your pace on the wings as well as control with the ball at your feet has made you close to untouchable by opposition defenders. Please tell our readers about your training, as well as the mindset, behind this.

Imran: I wouldn't say untouchable (smiles). I would say who works the hardest takes the trophy home. I work hard and study my opponents, what their movements are, and how they react in certain situations.

I try to pre-empt what they are going to do and then make my decision accordingly. I love to play with the ball and that is what I have done all my life. It's off the ball that I look for improvements and I am working on it. I want more assists as well; that delights me a lot.

Imran has scored goals in consecutive matches for Jamshedpur this season. (JFC Media)

Q. Your passing skills, as well as shooting, seem to have grown with your confidence in recent times. Tell our readers about your planning and preparation behind that.

Imran: It takes time to get into the game and it requires a lot of confidence. One will always second guess oneself when you are not getting the results. In the last few games we have got the results and that has indeed improved our confidence; that is how we are playing the way we are.

I want to attain the flow state, as they say it, I don't want to think, I want it to come naturally and that is where we will always achieve success. I have a different thought process of football and how I see the game. I believe in the rhythm of the team playing and we have that at the moment.

Q. Has coach Khalid Jamil played a role in giving you confidence and trusting you to play your part? Tell us what you think of him and what you have learned from him.

Imran: He was the one who first gave me a chance at NorthEast United in the Indian Super League. I owe a lot to him. He is a really good motivator and when I take the field I have a sense of responsibility and determination to give the club and coach Khalid something back for the trust they have put in me. He always pushes us in training to give more and that reflects in our matches.