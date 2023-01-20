"I want to show the way to be successful" - Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric ahead of crucial ISL 2022-23 clash against ATK Mohun Bagan

Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric has stated that he wants to lead the team to success, but also emphasized on patience and the need to focus on the long term.

Brdaric's comments came ahead of the Marina Machans' crucial ISL 2022-23 home encounter against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, January 21. The two-time champions desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Chennaiyin have put in some respectable displays this season but still sit outside the top six in the standings. Victory on Saturday could lift the club to within a point of sixth-placed FC Goa, who they are yet to face away from home.

Speaking ahead of the match, Brdaric indicated that he is focused on guiding the team to a good finish to the season as well as success in the long term. In response to a query from Sportskeeda, he said:

"We have to invest much more than we have in the last six months because the club struggled in the last two years. As the leader, I want to show the way to be successful. I showed it in the past with other clubs with titles and really good positions that I can lead a team to great success.

"We are not happy with the results - we have people who appreciate our game, our style, but for me, that's not enough. I'm here to fight for some titles and that is my aim with the players."

He added while answering a separate question:

"I see progress - it's more sure, the players have a better understanding with each other. But it's not mirroring in the results. It's a tough job to go to the next step, but we are very close."

Chennaiyin's last game saw them draw 1-1 away to reigning champions Hyderabad FC. Brdaric's men seemed to be on their way to a deserved win, but conceded a late penalty and dropped two valuable points.

Such errors and defensive issues continue to plague a team that has recorded just one clean sheet all season (away to East Bengal FC on November 4).

Brdaric believes his players need to start learning from their mistakes and said:

"We have to work on mindset to improve. It's also up to the players. I can give rules and guidance, but the players have to execute it, aim to be a better player and learn from mistakes.

"Against Hyderabad away, we showed a good attitude, mentality and tactics. One [moment of] lack of concentration killed us and removed two points. It's not the first time - we had lost those points in a couple of games already."

Playing well alone won't get us three points: Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

Thomas Brdaric was joined by Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa for the club's pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against ATK Mohun Bagan. Thapa also voiced his disappointment with the team's results despite receiving plaudits for their performance and said:

"We were disappointed because we played well and dominated the games but couldn't get the result we wanted. This is what we learnt from it: playing well or keeping the ball won't get us points. We have to score, defend well and concentrate until the 90th minute.

"The goals we conceded, I don't think they were really good goals; we made some silly errors and conceded. We know how much effort we put in to score goals."

The midfielder, who is yet to score in the ISL this season, added that he is looking to do more to help the team in the matches that remain. Thapa also stated that the Marina Machans are entirely focused on Saturday's match:

"Everyone was disappointed, everyone suffered [after the Hyderabad match]. I think losing these points will be crucial in the future. But for now, we are positive and looking forward to tomorrow because we know how important it is to get those points to be in the top six."

Sportskeeda also questioned Brdaric about Chennaiyin potentially adding more players to their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

The club notably signed teenage centre-back Bikash Yumnam earlier this week, while also releasing a few players this month. Chennaiyin began the season with 35 registered players, the maximum permissible by the ISL. They also had three more unregistered players due to their respective injuries.

Brdaric indicated that the Marina Machans are working towards potential signings and said:

"We are always [thinking about] improving. Bikash is one player, we have released some players to other clubs. It's a job for [Chennaiyin's Head of Football Operations] Pratham Basu and the management.

"[We need] to have a squad that we can work with more easily in the future because our squad was too big. You can only focus on 11 or 18 players; with 37 players it's tough, so we found solutions.

"In the next days, if we can announce, we will. We are working behind the scenes."

Chennaiyin FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium back in October 2022 courtesy of goals from Kwame Karikari and Rahim Ali.

