"Idrissa Sylla is a very matured player" - Khalid Jamil after NorthEast United FC's comeback in ISL semi-final against ATK Mohun Bagan

NorthEast United FC continued their unbeaten run under new coach Khalid Jamil as they came from behind to make it 1-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan in their first leg semi-final clash of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). The two sides will meet again on Tuesday in the reverse leg fixture.

NorthEast United FC found themselves in the backseat in the 34th minute when David Williams gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead. But right at the death, Idrissa Sylla equalized for the Highlanders by nodding home a cross at the far post.

NorthEast United FC's coach Khalid Jamil believes a draw against ATK Mohun Bagan is a good result in the first leg. Speaking to the media after the match, he said:

"We are thinking about the next game now. It is a vital point. We came back strongly because the players worked very hard. Britto (PM), (Idrissa) Sylla, and (Luis) Machado worked very hard. Even (Federico) Gallego. So, we are happy to equalize."

NorthEast United FC's goalscorer Idrissa Sylla lost his place in the starting line-up once Deshorn Brown joined the club. However, the latter suffered an injury before the game and missed the crucial semi-final first leg. Sylla came on as a substitute in the 66th minute to add more physical prowess in attack and ended up scoring the all important equalizer.

"Idrissa Sylla is a very matured player. He is very calm. He never takes any pressure and he is patient. Today, he scored a goal because he is patient. He never complains why he is not in the team. He thinks for the team," Jamil said.

"Ashutosh Mehta is an important player" - Khalid Jamil

Ashutosh Mehta (left) in action for NorthEast United FC in their first leg semi-final clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Before the semifinal, ATK Mohun Bagan had conceded just 15 goals in 20 games this season, making them the best defensive unit in the league. Khalid Jamil heaped praise on his NorthEast United FC players, who managed to mount a late comeback against their defensively sound opponents.

"After losing 1-0 in the first half, we came in. Talking about the opposite team (ATK) Mohun Bagan, they are good defensively. It is not easy to break them. But, we scored goals. That is why we are happy," Jamil further added.

The 2020-21 ISL season saw the reunion of Ashutosh Mehta and Khalid Jamil. The duo have fought relegation during their Mumbai FC days and also clinched the I-League trophy together with Aizawl FC.

"Ashutosh (Mehta) is an important player. That's why he is in the Indian team. He played a major role. I played him in the right half in the first half. In the second half, he came back to his original position. He's a vital and mature player. I know him from before," Jamil mentioned.