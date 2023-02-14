"If I leave the club, I want to show everybody it was worth it to rely on me" - Thomas Brdaric indicates commitment to help Chennaiyin FC's rebuild

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric has reaffirmed his desire to help the club in its project for the present and the future.

The Marina Machans are set to go a third consecutive ISL season without entering the playoffs. Their failure to do so in the ongoing campaign has been particularly difficult for fans to stomach as they have been praised for their football. The league also expanded the number of playoff spots from four to six.

At his press conference ahead of Chennaiyin' ISL 2022-23 match against FC Goa, Sportskeeda questioned Brdaric about the team's process. The German tactician was also asked how far he thinks his team are from the best outfits in the league. He responded:

"I have an obligation to the owners and management and I want to justify those everyday. I don't want to waste my time. If I leave the club, I want to show everybody it was worth it to rely on me, my coaching staff and the players.

"The first step was the foundation - the players are already here, they have improved in several things that we can be satisfied with. But like I said, it's not enough. We have to put 10, 15, 20% on top [of that] to be better and more competitive."

Brdaric added that Mumbai City FC, winners of the ISL 2022-23 League Shield, are ahead of the rest of the pack by some distance. However, he believes the other teams in the league have some instability that Chennaiyin can capitalize on:

"I want to be honest with you guys; Mumbai, they are a different class. They have showed really, really good consistency in performance. But all the other teams are struggling and are vulnerable. That's what we have to understand and - sorry for that - to kill them in the right moment, to exploit our opportunities."

The former footballer further stated that one of his side's biggest concerns is their defending. The Marina Machans have third-worst defense in the ISL this season, shipping 33 goals in 18 matches and keeping just three clean sheets.

"What I see is that we have to defend much better. We can't [make] individual mistakes - that's what has dropped us onto our feet," Brdaric said.

"We have to work, carry on, motivate the players. Everybody has to improve in some abilities, we need quality on the field and that's what I demand and expect from the players."

It is worth noting that Brdaric's current contract with Chennaiyin comes to a close at the end of the campaign. However, sources have suggested to Sportskeeda that the club have an option to extend his deal for another season.

It will be a tough match: Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric on FC Goa clash

Chennaiyin FC have only pride to play for with two matches left in their ISL 2022-23 season. One of those will be against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, February 16. The Gaurs are yet to secure their spot in the playoffs despite and are sixth in the standings.

Thomas Brdaric believes Goa could be under some pressure due to the same. However, he still expects a difficult match on Thursday and said:

"We have our minds on the next match. It's most important to check off what happened in the past. Of course, in the last match [against East Bengal, we got] three points which gives us motivation and spirit to push through.

"[It will be] a very tough match in Goa, they are fighting for the playoff places. But they are also under a little bit of pressure and we should use it to our advantage. It will be decisive, how we are in the two boxes."

Chennaiyin will enter this match following a 2-0 win over East Bengal at the 'Marina Arena' in their last match. An own-goal and Rahim Ali's strike, both in the second half, gave them all three points on that occasion.

The Marina Machans will notably enter the match against FC Goa without a few key players. Brdaric confirmed that Petar Sliskovic, Nasser El Khayati and Prasanth Karuthadathkuni are all recovering from injuries and will miss Thursday's contest.

