"If we’re at our very best then we can produce a positive result" - Jamshedpur FC boss ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan clash

Table-toppers Jamshedpur FC will square off against challengers ATK Mohun Bagan in the League Winners' Shield decider match on Monday. Currently, the Red Miners have 40 points in 19 matches in the Indian Super League this season. The Mariners are three points behind and need to defeat JFC by a two-goal margin to clinch the title.

Ahead of the game, Owen Coyle, while addressing the media, remained positive and said if the Men of Steel are at their best, they can produce a positive result.

"There are going to be two very good teams going toe-to-toe on the pitch. We know that if we’re at our very best then we can produce a positive result and we will approach the game with the intention of winning because that’s how we play. We’re at our best currently and we’re trying to win every game possible and nothing will compromise what we are aiming for," the JFC gaffer said.

Furthermore, the former Chennaiyin FC added:

"We will play on our front foot and try to win a tough game against very strong opponents. If we do win, then we will finish in the #1 spot in the country and we’ll lift the shield which is what everybody’s aim is. We’ve already taken Jamshedpur FC to a position they’ve never been before, which is the playoffs position but we’re not settling here just yet."

In their last game, Jamshedpur FC scripted a victory against Odisha FC aided by a brace from January signing Daniel Chima Chukwu.

"I am very much delighted with all my players" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle

While Jamshedpur FC have crucial performances from their foreign recruits, it's the young Indian players who've stepped up throughout the season. Coyle pressed on how most of these players didn't find a place in the starting lineup of other clubs.

"I am very much delighted with all my players regardless of them being foreign players or domestic ones because it’s not about individual players but it’s a result of collective effort. Of course, in this season the number of foreigners was reduced to 4 which gave another Indian player an opportunity to be on the pitch, which has been great for us because all our players have been doing really well," Owen Coyle opined.

He added:

"I have said this before as well that the players don’t even need to be on the pitch to contribute to the team because they bring such quality to the club and these players are as important as the ones who are on the field."

Owen Coyle and his men can hold their heads high irrespective of the results on Monday after the season Jamshedpur has had. The Red Miners have shown value and strength in unity.

