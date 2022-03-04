Igor Stimac announces probables for Indian National Football Team ahead of Bahrain friendlies

The head coach of the Indian National Football Team, Igor Stimac, announced a list of probables earlier today. The list consists of 38 names who will take part in the national camp ahead of India's friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on 23 and 26 March respectively.

Bengaluru FC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has made the list along with Amrinder Singh from ATK Mohun Bagan. Kerala Blasters FC custodian Prabhsukhan Gill, who has been a tremendous performer in between the sticks, has made it to the list as well. Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem and Mohammed Nawaz are the other goalkeepers on the list.

The list of defenders includes Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Sandesh Jhingan, Deepak Tangri, and Subhasish Bose of ATK Mohun Bagan. Hyderabad FC wing-backs Asish Rai and Akash Mishra have been named on the list alongside Chinglensana Singh.

The list also features Mumbai City FC defenders Rahul Bheke and Mandar Rao Dessai. Jamshedpur FC's Narender Gahlot and FC Goa's Seriton Fernandes have been included by the head coach. Bengaluru FC's king of assists, Roshan Singh, has been named by Igor Stimac as well.

The head coach of the Indian National Football team has added a few pacy wingers to the list, namely Udanta Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan and Aniket Jadhav.

Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa has been named alongside debutant Suhair VP and Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who have had a great season for their respective clubs. Kerala Blasters FC midfield duo Sahal Abdul Samad and Jeakson have also been included in the list of probables.

The list also includes FC Goa's Brandon Fernandes and Glan Martins alongside Lalengmawia of Mumbai City FC and Yasir Mohammad of Hyderabad FC.

The forward line includes Sunil Chhetri, Mavir Singh, Liston Colaco and debutant Rahim Ali.

List of probables for the Indian National Football Team

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Seriton Fernandes, Asish Rai, Rahul Bheke. Sandesh Jhingan, Deepak Tangri, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose, Akash Mishra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Roshan Singh.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Suhair VP, Lalengmawia, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Aniket Jadhav, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee