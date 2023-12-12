The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced a 50-member probable list for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

India are positioned in Group B, where they will face Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria during the group stage. While facing a challenging task, Igor Stimac’s men have made significant strides in the past year and will be determined to give their best effort.

India’s talisman Sunil Chhetri is set to lead the team in his third AFC Asian Cup appearance, while Stimac will also rely on the experience of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan at the back.

The list also features new faces, including Chennaiyin FC duo Bikash Yumnam and Ninthoi Meetei, Gurkirat Singh from Mumbai City FC, and Parthib Gogoi, the breakout star from NorthEast United FC.

Notably absent from the list is Mohun Bagan SG defender Anwar Ali, who, despite his exceptional form for both club and country, is sidelined due to an injury sustained a month ago.

The Blue Tigers will kick off their campaign against Australia on January 13, followed by matches against Uzbekistan on January 18 and Syria on January 23. The preparation for the tournament begins on December 30 in Doha, Qatar, with a two-week training camp led by Igor Stimac and his coaching staff.

India’s recent history in the Asian Cup has seen them fall short of reaching the knockout rounds in the last three editions. While the odds may be against them this time, India have shown potential to compete with high-caliber opponents, offering a glimmer of hope for the supporters.

India's 50-member probable list for the AFC Asian Cup

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Gurmeet Singh Chahal.

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Lalchungnunga, Sandesh Jhingan, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Pritam Kotal, Hormipam Ruivah, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gahlot, Amey Ranawade.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh Kumam, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Glan Martins, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Nandhakumar Sekar, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahul KP, Ishan Pandita, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Parthib Gogoi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.