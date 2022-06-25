Improved India U-17 women's team goes down fighting against Chile U-17 side

The Indian Under-17 women's team, despite a drastically improved performance, suffered a 1-3 loss against Chile U-17 side at Aquileia, Italy, on Friday. The Young Tigresses came into the game after suffering a 7-0 loss against the Italian U-17 side.

However, ahead of the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament, head coach Thomas Dennerby had underlined that these matches weren't about the results. Instead, he asserted, they are for the girls to get into shape ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in October.

The match on Friday, however, unraveled as a cagey affair in the early phases, but Chile found a breakthrough in the 11th minute through Katerine Ramos.

India U-17 team didn't shy away after going down. In the 15th minute, Lynda Kom Serto's shot, after a Shubhangi cross, was easily stopped by Chile's goalkeeper. Unfortunately for the Indian side, in the 19th minute, Danlela sent in a cross, and Maitte headed the ball into the goal to give Chile a two-goal advantage.

The Young Tigresses kept punching back. Lynda attempted a shot from Astam's cross in the 21st minute, but she narrowly missed the goal. After Chile's second goal, the game's tempo slowed down a little. Going into the second half, Dennerby's girls still trailed by two goals.

India U-17 pull a goal back in the second half

India U-17 side came out after the break hungry to restore parity. Anita made a move down the right and took a shot to open the second half for India, but the goalkeeper quickly blocked it. Chile, though, continued to attack steadily.

In the 51st minute, Lynda Kom and Babina were replaced by Kajol and Nitu Linda. The substitutions by Thomas Dennerby made their mark almost instantly. India scored in the 55th minute when Neha sent in a cross, which Kajol received at her feet before heading the ball skillfully into the goal.

India were in with a chance to restore parity after the goal but their aspirations were dashed soon enough. Ambar scored Chile's third goal and gave them a two-goal lead again in the 67th minute. India tried to respond throughout the rest of the game but couldn't find a killer blow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far