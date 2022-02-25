"In football, instant results don't last" - Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic believes they are building a long-term project

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic believes he and his staff are laying the foundation for the franchise to enjoy long-term success in the ISL.

The Tuskers are currently fifth in the league table and are in the race for a top-four finish. They take on Chennaiyin FC tomorrow (February 26) in a must-win fixture if they are to seal a semi-final berth.

Ahead of the game, Vukomanovic was asked for his evaluation of the season so far. He responded:

"Since we arrived, we needed to recognize the level, quality, strengths, weakness of our team, to meet all the other teams, improve youngsters and work on improving aspects of our game. We wanted to achieve a certain level and improve certain things, which we did. We were not occupied with statistics."

The Serbian tactician added that the emphasis will be on the long term regardless of how the Kerala Blasters end the current season. Vukomanovic said:

"When you create a team that wants to be top of the table, it takes time. In ISL times, it's not possible to [immediately] change certain things and in football, instant results don't last. We as a club want to achieve certain things that will last in the longer term, with the players and the Kerala community."

He also stated that the Kerala Blasters are happy with the way the season has gone so far and will look to finish on a high.

"We have improved a lot and we can talk about points and rankings but I think we've done a good job. We have three more games to go, we can achieve more, do our best and give our maximum till the end. But we are happy with the work and the boys," he added.

Vukomanovic concluded:

"The 50+ people in this bubble created one good group with a good energy and we want to keep building it with consistency."

They should be higher in the table: Kerala Blasters' Vukomanovic on Chennaiyin FC

Vukomanovic was also questioned about the challenge Chenniayin FC will pose to his side. The Marina Machans are mathematically out of playoff contention after enduring a disappointing season.

When asked if Chennaiyin will be more dangerous to face as they may play without too much pressure, Vukomanovic replied:

"Every game for us is difficult and tomorrow will be no different. We've had to fight for every point, every inch of the field against all the opponents. I think playing against teams that are mathematically out of the playoffs doesn't make a difference because they are also fighting for the jersey and the logo on the chest."

The Kerala Blasters boss added:

"It's a football game, we go to fight for the points. Chennai is one of the teams who I believe should be higher on the table - they are a good team, very tough to beat. But the circumstances and schedule sometimes don't allow you to do that."

Following the match against the Marina Machans, the Tuskers will close out their league stage campaign by clashing against Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. They will look to pick up wins in all three matches to consolidate their push for a semi-final berth.

