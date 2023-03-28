The Indian men’s national team defeated the Kyrgyz Republic 2-0 in the final game of the Hero Tri-Nation tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Tuesday, March 28.

The battle in midfield was intense in the opening exchanges. India looked to patiently build out from the back, trying to switch the ball to the flanks and bring their dangerous wingers into play.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz Republic remained compact and were set up to hit India on the break. However, they were sloppy in possession at times, which resulted in their struggles.

The Blue Tigers were rewarded for their pressure when Brandon Fernandes’ free-kick found Sandesh Jhingan, whose tame effort from close range hit the back of the net. The first half lacked fluidity from both sides, but India went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The White Falcons began the second half in dominant fashion and posed a few problems for the Indian defense. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was called into action on a couple of occasions. However, the Blue Tigers’ defense, led by the influential Jhingan, were resolute and protected their clean sheet.

India soon doubled their lead through Sunil Chhetri. Naorem Mahesh Singh was brought down in the penalty box, and the skipper stepped up and slotted the penalty into the bottom corner.

The game ended with a scoreline of 2-0, with the Blue Tigers sealing the Hero Tri-Nation tournament in style. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Indian men’s team fared against the Kyrgyz Republic.

India player ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu [8]

Gurpreet was a passenger in the first half as the Kyrgyz Republic did not have a shot on target. However, the Bengaluru FC custodian made an important save at the start of the second half to preserve his clean sheet.

Pritam Kotal [6]

Pritam was given a reserved role in attack, but he was solid defensively. He struggled going forward and a few of his passes were wayward.

Sandesh Jhingan [9]

Jhingan was a towering presence at the back and kept it simple with the ball. His physique was useful at the attacking end of the field when he escaped his marker to score from Brandon Fernandes’ set piece. Overall, Jhingan led by example and marshaled his backline superbly.

Anwar Ali [7.5]

Anwar was composed in possession, while he also made several crucial interceptions in the box. He produced a great defensive display for his country once again.

Akash Mishra [8.5]

The Kyrgyz Republic targeted Mishra's side, but the Hyderabad FC man stepped up to the task and restricted the wide overload. His ability to win duels against opposing wingers has made him a regular starter, and it was on display once again.

Jeaskon Singh [7]

Jeakson’s positioning was once again in the limelight as he mopped up loose balls to protect his back four. He was eventually replaced in the second half after a hardworking performance.

Suresh Singh Wangjam [8]

Suresh was magnificent with the ball and controlled the proceedings with short and progressive passes. He also provided defensive cover for Akash Mishra at left-back, in what was a tireless display by the midfielder.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [8]

Chhangte was anonymous in the first half, but he bounced back in the second half and was a constant menace in the wide areas. His ability to wriggle past players stood out, and he also created a couple of huge chances for his side from the right flank.

Anirudh Thapa [6]

Unlike the game against Myanmar, Thapa struggled to find space in midfield. He was let down by his decision-making in the final third and was eventually substituted just after the hour mark.

Brandon Fernandes [7]

Brandon’s set-piece deliveries created a few excellent chances for India. He assisted the opening goal to Jhingan with a brilliant whipped cross but failed to make an impact from open play.

Sunil Chhetri [7]

Chhetri was energetic up front, and his runs created space for his teammates. But the Kyrgyz Republic were tight and marked him out of the game.

Nonetheless, the skipper finally got on the scoresheet as he calmly converted a penalty to seal a famous victory for India.

Substitutes

Naorem Mahesh Singh [8.5]

The hometown hero is certainly establishing himself as one of the country’s finest youngsters. Another substitute appearance, another quality performance for Mahesh, who did a remarkable job on the left flank. He also won a penalty, which Chhetri converted.

Sahal Abdul Samad [7]

Sahal had a few neat touches in midfield and linked up well with Chhetri and Mahesh. However, he did not create anything noteworthy.

Mehtab Singh [7]

Mehtab added a defensive presence when the Kyrgyz Republic looked threatening. The Mumbai City FC man has been impressive in the past two games and India undoubtedly have a quality centre-back on their hands.

Rohit Kumar [6]

Rohit made his debut for the Blue Tigers and was tidy in possession. A lively outing for the Bengaluru FC player.

Naorem Roshan Singh [6]

Roshan replaced Akash Mishra towards the end of the game. This was a confident display by the youngster.

Poll : 0 votes