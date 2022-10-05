India announces 21-member squad for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

India U-17 women's national team head coach Thomas Dennerby announced the 21-member squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to start on October 11. As the host nation in Group A, India has been clubbed alongside Brazil, the United States of America, and Morocco for the tournament.

The Young Tigresses will play their opening match against the USA on October 11.

The tournament will be hosted at three venues across the country - Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Blue Tigresses will be playing all their round-robin games in Odisha.

While announcing the squad for the age-group World Cup, Dennerby, in an AIFF statement, said:

“It’s a new situation for everyone. India have never played the World Cup before. This is a different ball game altogether. It’s a unique chance to show everyone that we have prepared well and will not allow anyone to run over us. Everyone wants to play the World Cup, but I can only select the best 21 in the squad.”

The Swedish coach added:

“When you are on the field, everything is held back behind and you just have to focus on the game. That’s what the girls need to do. We are not going into the tournament as the favorites. I believe the pressure then is on the opponents."

The Young Tigresses won't be favorites going into any of the fixtures. There will still be a lot of expectations of them given this is only the second time the country is participating in a FIFA tournament.

India's full squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup

Here's the full list of players for India's U-17 World Cup campaign:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (1), Melody Chanu Keisham (13), Anjali Munda (21).

Defenders: Astam Oraon (5), Kajal (20), Naketa (3), Purnima Kumari (2), Varshika (19), Shilky Devi Hemam (4).

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham (6), Nitu Linda (17), Shailja (15), Shubhangi Singh (16).

Forwards: Anita Kumari (11), Lynda Kom Serto (9), Neha (7), Rejiya Devi Laishram (18), Shelia Devi Loktongbam (12), Kajol Hubert Dsouza (8), Lavanya Upadhyay (10), Sudha Ankita Tirkey (14).

Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby.

