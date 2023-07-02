India's thrilling victory ignites Bengaluru and honors Sunil Chhetri as they book their place in the finals of the 2023 SAFF Championship

India secured their spot in the finals of the 2023 SAFF Championship in a thrilling fashion. Nothing separated the sides after extra time, but Igor Stimac’s men eventually beat Lebanon in the penalty shootout by a scoreline of 4-2.

The game was far from easy for the Blue Tigers, especially during the first half, as Lebanon mounted pressure and tested their defense. Nevertheless, the supporters at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium stood firmly behind the team, providing unwavering encouragement that fueled the players to overcome the challenges.

In many aspects, the Kanteerava Stadium, home to Bengaluru FC, proved to be a fortress for the team. Despite a challenging start, India mounted a remarkable comeback in the second half, with renewed energy. The resounding chants of 20,000-odd supporters reverberated through every move they made.

As Khalil Bader's miss in the shootout sealed India's triumph, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium erupted in a synchronized chorus of 'Vande Mataram', creating a truly memorable and cherished moment.

Filled with gratitude, the Indian players promptly made their way to the stands to express heartfelt appreciation to the supporters who showed commitment and stood firmly behind the team throughout the game.

Furthermore, Bengaluru holds a unique admiration for India's captain Sunil Chhetri, who certainly gave it his all during the entire 120 minutes and displayed remarkable composure in converting his penalty during the shootout.

After the game, Chhetri humbly bowed down to the passionate supporters in Bengaluru, who reciprocated the gesture, acknowledging his greatness.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroics secure India's place in the finals

While India bounced back in the second half, Lebanon had their fair share of chances in the first. Nonetheless, their attempts were thwarted repeatedly by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who kept them at bay with remarkable saves throughout the match.

In the first half, Sandhu made two pivotal stops, first denying Zein Farran from close range and then showcasing his lightning-quick reflexes to keep out Hassan Maatouk's free-kick. Stepping up once more during the penalty shootout, Sandhu came to the forefront by denying Hassan Maatouk yet again, providing India with a significant advantage.

They are now the favorites going into the finals, especially with the supporters behind them. Although Kuwait have proven to be a formidable opponent, as showed in their group stage encounter, India will hope to maintain their current form and successfully defend the SAFF Championship title.

