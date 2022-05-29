India suffer another defeat against well-marshaled Jordan ahead of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Days ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, the Indian national team suffered a 2-0 drubbing at the hands of Jordan in an international friendly at the Qatar Sports Club, Doha, on Saturday. The Blue Tigers looked toothless throughout the game as second-half goals from Munther Abu Amara and Mohammad Abu Zraiq killed the tie in favour of the Chivalrous.

Head coach Igor Stimac opted to lineup his men in a five-at-the-back formation, with Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, and Ruivah Hormipam forming the center-backs. Meanwhile, skipper Sunil Chhetri returned to the starting lineup after a six-month hiatus from the national team.

Right from the first whistle, the game evolved into a cagey affair as both sides looked to find their feet. Although India enjoyed some initial possession, the Chivalrous took over the proceedings. Musa Al-Taamari had an early effort in the ninth minute from outside the box. However, his shot sailed narrowly wide off target.

Jordan continued their forward charge as the Blue Tigers midfield trio -- Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins and Sahal Abdul Samad -- looked out of sync. In the 27th minute, Ehsan Haddad had another effort for Jordan. However, his shot from a deflected cross was blocked by an Indian defender. Minutes later, Mahmoud Al Mardi had another shot for the Middle Eastern team from the right side of the box but went just over the frame of the goal.

Jordan continued the pressure throughout the half higher up the pitch, while India sat back to hit on the break. India had a chance to counter through Manvir Singh but the ATK Mohun Bagan forward failed to control the ball and the chance was mopped up by the Jordan defenders.

Before the half-time whistle, Jordan had another chance through a freekick from deep but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu blocked the shot and parried the ball away to safety.

Jordan strike in the second half piling on India's misery

After the break, the Indian gaffer decided to bring on some substitutes and revamp the lineup. Ashique Kuruniyan and Mohammad Yasir replaced Anirudh Thapa and Manvir Singh. Quite like in the first half, the Blue Tigers started the half brightly. India had a break down Jordan's right flank and the ball was floated in for Sunil Chhetri. However, the defenders managed to head the ball away.

Minutes later, Jordan had an opportunity at the other end when the ball fell for Hamza Al Darabour inside the box. However, the 31-year-old slashed his shot wide. Jordan created multiple half chances throughout the second half but failed to find the killer blow.

It wasn't until Munther Abu Amara broke the deadlock in the 75th minute for Jordan. Ahmed Salah brought down a long ball just outside India's box with a neat touch before laying the ball for Amara to slam it home, past a diving Gurpreet. Once they found a breakthrough, Jordan looked well set to win the game as the Blue Tigers failed to create a consequential response.

A few half-chances later, Mohammad Abu Zraiq doubled the lead for Jordan in the dying moments and sank Indian hearts with a darting run. The right-winger carried the ball from his own half to the edge of the Indian box before combining well with Abu Amara and then placing it perfectly past the keeper from an acute angle. Just like that, India were down and out without the ability to string together a reply.

In 10 days' time, the Blue Tigers will kick-off their AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers and for now, it seems like Igor Stimac's men have miles to go before they can call themselves prepared for the challenges ahead.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule