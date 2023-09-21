Football fans in India had something to cheer for following the men's national team’s 1-0 win against Bangladesh in the Group A match at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday, September 21.

A couple of days after suffering a humiliating defeat by host China, India were back to the winning ways in their second group game after the Blue Tigers defeated Bangladesh 1-0 at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre.

Both teams failed to net in the first half where Bangladesh goalkeeper Mitul Marma hogged the spotlight with some spectacular saves. The Indian team had three chances in the dying minutes of the first half, with the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Abdul Rabeeh, and Rahul KP attempting shots on target only to be denied by the 19-year-old Mitul.

India broke the deadlock just five minutes before the regulation time. Bryce Miranda was brought down by Bangladesh captain Rahmat Mia and India was consequently awarded a penalty kick. A calm and proficient Chhetri found the back of the net to guide India to a slender win.

Here's how fans reacted to India's 1-0 win against Bangladesh in their second group game in the Asian Games:

How can India qualify for the Round of 16 of the Asian Games?

India's win over Bangladesh keeps them in the hunt for a knockout stage spot with the Blue Tigers left with just one game.

India are clubbed with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar in Group A. Following the latest result between India and Bangladesh, Sunil Chhetri's men are currently positioned third on the points table. Both China and Myanmar are yet to play two matches each, with the latter scheduled to play their last Group A game against India on September 24.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the Round of 16 along with the four best third-placed sides among all six groups. In Group A, Bangladesh have already lost its first two games while India, Myanmar and China have three points each.

India must win or draw against Myanmar in their final fixture or expect at least two teams in the other five groups to end up with less than three points in the third place or with an inferior goal difference.