India U23s to play two friendlies against Malaysia

The Indian National U23 men's football team is scheduled to play two friendly matches against Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur during the ongoing FIFA international window, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on Thursday, March 14.

The first friendly match will be played on Friday, March 22, while the second match is scheduled for Monday, March 25. The Federation has appointed former Indian footballer and NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa as the head coach of the Indian National U23 men's team.

Moosa has named a 26-member probable squad for a five-day camp in New Delhi, starting Friday, March 15. A final 23-member squad will be selected for the national team to fly to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the two friendly matches.

The 26-member probables consists of three goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders, and 10 forwards from various Indian Super League teams. The three goalkeepers who made the cut for the U23 national camp are Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, and Vishal Yadav.

Noel Wilson will serve as the India U23s assistant coach while Dipankar Choudhury has been appointed as the goalkeeping coach of the U23 national team.

List of 26 probables for India U23 men's team camp

Here is the list of 26 probables for India U23 men's team camp:

Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Chingambam Shivaldo Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Narender, Robin Yadav, Sandip Mandi

Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Brison Fernandes, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Aimen, Phijam Sanathoi Meetei, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vibin Mohanan

Forwards: Abdul Rabeeh, Gurkirat Singh, Irfan Yadwad, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, Mohammed Sanan, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Samir Murmu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Vishnu Puthiya Valappill

Head coach: Naushad Moosa

