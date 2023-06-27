India vs Kuwait: Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan in starting lineup for the Blue Tigers | SAFF Championship 2023

After fielding a shuffled lineup against Nepal in their previous match, India reverted to a more familiar starting XI for the Kuwait challenge in the SAFF Championship 2023 on Tuesday, June 27.

Amrinder Singh once again returned between the sticks while Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan made up the center-back pairing. They have been Igor Stimac's first-choice options for a while but Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke started against Nepal. Akash Mishra will start as the left-back and Nikhil Poojary will take up the right back slot.

Anirudh Thapa and Jeakson Singh will play in the double pivot in midfield. However, there's been a switch-up in the forward line. Ashique Kuruniyan has also been given the nod alongside Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Sunil Chhetri. It remains to be seen if Stimac has opted for a 4-4-2 or if one of the wide players tuck into the midfield position.

Full starting lineups of India and Kuwait

India XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri.

Kuwait XI: Abdulrahman Marzouq, Ahmed Aldhefeery, Hasan Alanezi, Sultan Alanezi, Mohammad Abdullah, Shabaib Alkhaldi, Eid Alrashidi, Hamad Alharbi, Abdullah Fahad, Redha Abujabarah, Hamad Alqallaf

Kuwait could be India's toughest challenge in the SAFF Championship so far

India will host Kuwait in their third and final group-stage match of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

So far, the Blue Tigers have negated threats from arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener and then Nepal, runners-up of the 2021 edition, in the second game. But the Blue Wave will be the toughest challenge for Igor Stimac's men yet.

The 143rd-ranked side dished out a 3-1 defeat to Nepal before storming to a 4-0 victory against Pakistan. Currently, they are at the top of Group A based on goals scored and are already through to the knockouts.

At the senior level, India has faced Kuwait three times, winning just once and losing the other two times. The previous encounter between the two teams took place in an international friendly in Abu Dhabi in 2010, where India lost 1-9. The Blue Tigers' only triumph over the West Asians came in a 3-2 friendly victory in Kuwait City in 2004.

Poll : 0 votes