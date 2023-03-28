India vs Kyrgyz Republic: Old guards Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri on the scoresheet as Blue Tigers win Hero Tri-Nation friendlies

With another record-breaking goal from Sunil Chhetri, a winning run at home, and a clinical performance at its heart, India men's senior team defeated Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, March 28 to win the Hero Tri-Nation Friendlies.

The match that unfolded at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal was slated to be India's toughest challenge in the friendly tournament. The Blue Tigers needed just one draw to win the competition after the Kyrgyz Republic's 1-1 draw against Myanmar.

In a slightly unconventional setup, Brandon Fernandes started out on the left flank while Anirudh Thapa started in midfield three alongside Jeakson Singh and Suresh Singh Wangjam. The initial phase, expectedly, was a tightly-contested affair, with both sides opting for a cautious approach. The FC Goa star right away showed that he was operating at his creative best.

Brandon's first free-kick in the second minute itself was aimed at Pritam Kotal, whose header was parried away by the keeper. Another delivery from Fernandes from a corner kick situation in the 14th minute was squandered by Sunil Chhetri.

More chances fell the Blue Tigers' way and Brandon was at the center of all the action. In the 19th minute, from just outside the opposition box, he drilled in a curling free-kick attempt but Kyrgyz custodian Tokotaev Erzhan fisted the ball away to deny the hosts.

The White Falcons managed to conjure up a few attacks of their own. But Brandon Fernandes managed to unlock the opposition's defense and give India a shot at pulling ahead. The midfield maestro from Margao delivered an inch-perfect lobbed cross from a free-kick situation to find Sandesh Jhingan at the far post. The veteran centre-back managed to squeeze the ball through the first post and break the deadlock.

At the other end of the pitch, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Anwar Ali, and Jeakson Singh continued to provide rock-solid defensive cover and retain the lead until the half-time whistle.

Substitutes spur up India in the second half against Kyrgyzstan

As the match resumed after the break, the Kyrgyz Republic started with all the impetus as they needed a victory to secure the Hero Tri-Nation championship. A draw wouldn't work for the visitors.

In the 49th minute, Ernist Batyrkanov got a shooting opportunity in the box but opted to leave it for his partner. However, Akash Mishra stepped in with a clearance. Gulzighit Alykulov latched on to the loose ball and pulled the trigger, only for his effort to be palmed away by a confident Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Igor Stimac opted for a few quickfire substitutions to secure the victory. Sahal Abdul Samad and Naorem Mahesh Singh were called on to replace Brandon Fernandes and Jeakson Singh. Meanwhile, Rohit Kumar made his national team debut as he came off the bench in place of Anirudh Thapa.

The changes spurred the Blue Tigers up as they went roaring into the opposition half in search of a goal, time after time. Naorem Mahesh almost found the net minutes after coming on and looked lively ever since.

Finally, in the 84th minute, the East Bengal FC winger was brought down inside the box by an opposition defender and the referee pointed towards the spot immediately.

The spotlight was now on skipper Sunil Chhetri to double India's lead. As the crowd roared in anticipation, the talismanic forward nonchalantly tucked the ball into the bottom left corner past the opposition keeper. India were 2-0 up and the scoreline remained the same until the final whistle.

The victory brings Chhetri and Co.'s action to a close in the March international window. Next, India are slated to play the Intercontinental Cup in June or July and also host the SAFF Championships in June.

