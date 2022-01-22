Indian football legend Subhash Bhowmick passes away at 72

Former Indian footballer and coach Subhash Bhowmick passed away at the age of 72 in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Bhowmick was undergoing treatment for diabetes and kidney-related complications at a private hospital in Ekbalpur, Kolkata, according to reports.

Bhowmick, popularly known as 'Bhombol da' in Kolkata footballing circuit, was a part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal in the 1970 Asian Games. After making his international debut on July 30, 1970, he represented India in 24 matches and scored nine goals.

Following his demise, Praful Patel, the president of the All India Football Federation, said:

“It’s sad to hear that Bhowmick-da, one of the greatest footballers of his generation, is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian football will always remain with us, and will never be forgotten. Indian football has only got poorer. My condolences to his family. I share the grief.”

SC East Bengal @sc_eastbengal A minute's silence was observed before training this morning in the memory of club legend Subhash Bhowmick.



In our hearts, you will stay forever, 𝐒𝐢𝐫. A minute's silence was observed before training this morning in the memory of club legend Subhash Bhowmick.In our hearts, you will stay forever, 𝐒𝐢𝐫. https://t.co/HTWnnMgVhB

Ahead of their Saturday training session, SC East Bengal players observed a minute's silence in memory of the club legend.

Subhash Bhowmick thrived both as a player and a coach

In his playing days, Subhash Bhowmick thrived as a striker of great repute and played for the 'Big Two' Kolkata clubs. He joined East Bengal in 1969 and played there for a year.

Bhowmick later returned to the Red & Gold Brigade on multiple occasions and scored 82 goals during his time at the club. He also played for Mohun Bagan for six seasons, winning numerous titles.

SC East Bengal @sc_eastbengal You will be etched in our memory forever, 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝. You will be etched in our memory forever, 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝. https://t.co/FtZHgePQ2F

After his incredibly successful playing career came to an end, Subhash Bhowmick kickstarted his coaching career almost 20 years later. He coached India in the President Gold Cup in Dhaka in 1989. Although Bhowmick's first stint with SC East Bengal was forgettable, he returned to the club at the turn of the millennium and cemented his legacy after winning the LG Asean Club Cup in Jakarta in 2003.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC @atkmohunbaganfc We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Indian football icon Subhash Bhowmick, our thoughts are with his family at this unfortunate time. We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Indian football icon Subhash Bhowmick, our thoughts are with his family at this unfortunate time. https://t.co/Wyi2dC3G6M

Also Read Article Continues below

Bhowmick also helped East Bengal win multiple Calcutta Football League and National Football League titles. As a technical director, Bhowmick was also involved in Churchill Brothers winning the Hero I-League in the 2012-13 season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar