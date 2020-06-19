Indian football: Mohun Bagan's Baba Diawara asked to vacate flat by owner

Club officials have said that they will take care of star striker Diawara's needs.

Rivals East Bengal are also in news for the mistreatment of one of their former stars.

Baba Diawara (Photo: I-League)

In a shocking development, Papa Babakar Diawara (also known as Baba Diawara), a replacement for Salva Chamorro in the middle of the 2019-20 season, has been asked to vacate the flat he has been residing in by the owner. The former Sevilla FC player has been asked to vacate the flat by June 20, as the new tenants move into the flat on the weekend.

Bagan officials fully behind Diawara

Mohun Bagan officials have extended their full support to the Senegalese striker, who is anxious given that he has no place to stay amidst the dangerous COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Also read: AFC U-16 draw: India get tough group

Officials have also assured the 32-year old Diawara that 'everything will be taken care of', and that he would face no problem in this situation, as his accommodation needs will be taken care of by the club.

Earlier, Diawara's teammate Komron Tursunov had also faced problems in heading back home, but he was duly helped by Bagan officials. The club representatives saw that he could head back home amidst the nationwide lockdown that lasted more than two months.

The Tajikstan forward was also helped in reaching Delhi from Kolkata by road. He then took a flight to his native country from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Mistreatment of star player by Mohun Bagan's rivals East Bengal

Johnny Acosta (R) Photo: khelnow.com

Advertisement

While Mohun Bagan have been taking care of their players' needs in these tough times, rivals East Bengal are in the news for the mistreatment of former star Johnny Acosta, who had to stay at the Costa Rican embassy and then head back home at his own cost.

The player's agent has accused the legendary club of mistreatment of the player, who has taken part in two World Cups. According to Acosta, the club abruptly terminated his contract, did not pay his wages, asked him to vacate the flat he was living in and did not make any arrangements for him to go back to Costa Rica.

There have been signs that both East Bengal and majority shareholders Quess Corporation have been shying away from taking responsibility for the player's mistreatment, after they parted ways on June 1.