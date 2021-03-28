Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri recovers from COVID-19

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri has recovered from COVID-19 virus after testing positive on the 11th of March. The veteran announced the same on his social media handles.

"Got an all-clear from the tests and couldn't be happier to get back on the pitch (I missed it bad!). Grateful for all the kind messages that came in, wishing me a speedy recovery. Importantly, I'd want every one to stay safe and mask up at all the times," Chhetri wrote.

Got an all-clear from the tests and couldn't be happier to get back on the pitch (I missed it bad!). Grateful for all the kind messages that came in, wishing me a speedy recovery. Importantly, I'd want every one to stay safe and mask up at all times. pic.twitter.com/49YrYdJKlu — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 28, 2021

Sunil Chhetri has represented India 115 times and scored 72 goals for his nation. He is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (102) in terms of active international goalscorers.

Indian football team doing well despite the absence of Sunil Chhetri

Since he was recovering from COVID-19, Sunil Chhetri couldn't make it to Dubai to represent India against Oman and UAE. However, the Blue Tigers fought valiantly against Oman to come from behind and register a 1-1 draw in their first international friendly match of 2021.

Manvir Singh equalized for India in the 55th minute after Chinglensana Singh's own goal had put Oman ahead. The ATK Mohun Bagan striker leaped over his marker to head home Bipin Singh's cross from the right wing.

In the absence of Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan wore the armband against Oman. For the match against UAE on Monday, India's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is set to captain the Indian football team.

Sunil Chhetri to return to action for Bengaluru FC in 2021 AFC Cup Qualifiers

Sunil Chhetri will represent his club Bengaluru FC in the 2021 AFC Cup Qualifiers (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

ISL club Bengaluru FC will return to action on April 14th to begin their 2021 AFC Cup Qualifiers campaign. They will take on either Nepal Army Club or Sri Lanka Police at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Sunil Chhetri last played on February 25th in an ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. Although the Bengaluru FC player scored a goal in the 71st minute, his side lost the match 2-3.