Indian Football Team coach Igor Stimac handed a contract extension by AIFF Technical Committee

With the World Cup Qualifying matches against Qatar, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on the horizon, uncertainty was looming in the air for Indian football team coach Igor Stimac. The Croatian had signed a two-year contract in May 2019, which expired on May 15 this year.

On Friday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee members brought a swift solution to the matter by recommending that Stimac be handed a contract extension. As per the extension, Stimac will continue to be in charge of the men's senior national team and the men's U-23 team until September 2021.

"The Committee unanimously decided to extend National Team Head Coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2021. The Committee will meet again in September to discuss the future pathway forward," read an AIFF press release.

The AIFF Technical Committee also appointed Mr. Savio Medeira as AIFF's interim Technical Director.

My duty is to commit myself to the AIFF: Igor Stimac

Igor Stimac will be in charge of the Indian football team, possibly, till the 2021 SAFF Cup (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Igor Stimac hasn't let the contract extension issue bother him. Instead the Croat is now solely focused on the Indian football team's preparations for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches in Doha. The Blue Tigers will square off against Qatar, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on 3rd, 7th, and 15th of June respectively.

"Listen, I am not thinking much about my contract. I am fully concentrated about the job I am supposed to do here. The part about my contract is something which the Technical Committee and the AIFF need to do. I am here with goodwill.

"Everybody knows that in the last 12 months, we haven't taken any actions. My duty is to commit myself to the (All) Indian Football Federation. The (AIFF) Technical Comm will check on our work. The Technical Committee will decide on it," Stimac told reporters at a virtual media conference before being offered a contract extension.

Under Igor Stimac, the Indian football team has found success in an international match just once, in a 1-0 win over Thailand at the 2019 King's Cup. The Blue Tigers have drawn five games and lost six times under his tutelage. Moreover, India's recent 6-0 drubbing against UAE in Dubai was the first time the team conceded six goals or more in over a decade.

