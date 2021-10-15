Indian Football : Zohmingliana Ralte bids adieu

I-League-winning defender Zohmingliana Ralte has announced his retirement from professional football after a career that started in 2009.

Fondly known as Zotea, the former Bengaluru FC and Aizawl FC defender took to Instagram to announce that he was hanging up his boots.

"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to bid farewell to my football career and hang up my boots. It was an honor to represent different teams across the country and I feel blessed to be a part of their culture and footballing ecosystem. I would like to thank all my teammates with whom I have shared my dressing room, staff and the management under whom I have worked for all the support they have provided over the years," the former Shillong Lajong, Pune FC and DSK Shivajians defender announced through Instagram.

Zohmingliana Ralte played a stellar role in Aizawl FC's I-League triumph

The 5 feet 10 inch tall defender rose through the ranks of the Mizoram U-16 team and eventually started his professional career at Shillong Lajong in 2009. In a career spanning over a decade, Zohmingliana represented Northeast United, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC among the ISL teams.

Chennaiyin FC Stats @chennaiyinfc_st Know your player:Name: Zohminglinga Ralte

Role : Defender

State: Mizoram

Age : 27

Former clubs: Shillong Lajong, Aizawl FC, DSK Shivajians, North east united, Bengaluru FC.Experienced player. Perfect team player. Performing well in the limited chances he got in Chennaiyin FC Know your player:Name: Zohmingliana Ralte

Role : Defender

State: Mizoram

Age : 27

Former clubs: Shillong Lajong, Aizawl FC, DSK Shivajians, North east united, Bengaluru FC.Experienced player. Perfect team player. Performing well in the limited chances he got in Chennaiyin FC https://t.co/qpb2Wgw12m

Standing tall as a defender, he had the rare distinction of scoring twice against Hong Kong champions Kitchee SC in the 2014 AFC Cup, which was Pune FC's first-ever victory in the AFC Cup.

In the 2016-17 I-League season, Zohmingliana scored a crucial winning goal against Mohun Bagan at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, which would go on to be the title winning goal of the season for Aizawl FC.

Lamtluang @Lamtluang #heroileague

Aizawl FC 1-0 Mohun Bagan AC (FT)

Scorer: Zohmingliana Ralte

Man of the Match : Zohmingliana Ralte

#AFCvMB Aizawl FC 1-0 Mohun Bagan AC (FT)Scorer: Zohmingliana RalteMan of the Match : Zohmingliana Ralte #heroileague

Aizawl FC 1-0 Mohun Bagan AC (FT)

Scorer: Zohmingliana Ralte

Man of the Match : Zohmingliana Ralte

#AFCvMB

"I would also like to thank Mizoram Football Association and Mizo Professional Footballers Association for their valuable support throughout my journey. I will carry loads of footballing memories within my heart, and they will always hold a special place in my life," Zohmingliana signed off.

