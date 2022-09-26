Indian National Football team head coach focuses on verticality and transitions against Vietnam

The Indian National Football team will be up against hosts Vietnam at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. After securing a draw against Singapore in their last match on September 24, Igor Stimac will be up against a tougher challenge in the form of the Golden Star Warriors.

The Blue Tigers head coach shared his thoughts in the build-up to this enticing encounter. Opening up to the AIFF Media team ahead of the game, Stimac said:

"It will be a very different game against a much stronger opponent, so our approach will also change accordingly. We need to be more focused, especially on vertical football and quick transition."

The Croatian also added the threat posed by the Vietnamese players and how his team needs to stay focused when without the ball. He said:

"At the same time, we must maintain focus on our defense as well. They pose a real threat from long-range shots and from their crosses, and we need to be able to deal with that."

"They are a very disciplined side"- Indian National Football team coach ahead of their match against Vietnam

The Indian national football team head coach has analyzed Vietnam and has been able to draw out conclusions aiding his side's preparations. Commenting on the strengths of the Vietnam national team, Stimac said:

"I’ve watched their first match against Singapore and they (Vietnam) are a very disciplined side. They have also had enough time after the first game for recovery, while we need to see how many of our boys will be available and fit to play."

The Indian national football team coach added that most of his players will be available for selection in the game against the Golden Star Warriors. Star defender Sandesh Jhingan was missing from the team in the match against Singapore. His return to the side will boost the morale of the Blue Tigers.

