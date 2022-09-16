Indian National Football Team's 24-man probables list announced ahead of friendlies in Vietnam

Earlier today (September 16), head coach of the Indian National Football Team, Igor Stimac, announced a 24-man list of probables ahead of the friendlies in Vietnam. The Blue Tigers are scheduled to play Singapore on September 24 followed by Vietnam on September 27.

Amongst the goalkeepers, Bengaluru FC's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the list along with FC Goa's Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem. Joining the two will be Odisha FC's latest signing Amrinder Singh.

The Indian National Football Team's backline will be bolstered by the inclusion of Bengaluru FC's Sandesh Jhingan and Roshan Singh Naorem. Anwar Ali's performances in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers have earned him a place in the squad alongside Hyderabad FC's Akash Mishra and Chinglensana Singh Konsham.

Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Narender have also been named on the list of probables.

The list of midfielders for the Indian National Football Team includes ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kurunuyan and Deepak Tangri. Kerala Blasters FC star Sahal Abdul Samad has also been named alongside his two Yellow Tuskers' teammates Jeakson Singh and Rahul KP.

Stimac has involved Mumbai City FC's pacy wingers Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Pratap Singh alongside Bengaluru FC's Udanta Singh in the list of probables.

The forward line includes Sunil Chhetri and Ishan Pandita.

In a statement issued by the AIFF, Stimac expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to play in the friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam. He said:

“We are happy and grateful that we have received another opportunity to get together and check where we actually stand at the moment. All of us are looking forward to play the two friendly matches.

"This is going to be a truly exciting tour, especially three months after our qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Kolkata in June this year.”

List of probables for the Indian National Football Team

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri and Ishan Pandita.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far