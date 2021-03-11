Indian national team and Bengaluru FC Captain Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19 

Indian national team and Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for COVID-19. Chhetri announced the news himself on his social media handles.

The statement on his social media accounts read:

''In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always.''

Sunil Chhetri scored 8 goals and made 2 assists in the Indian Super League regular season. He is the leading Indian goal-scorer in the current campaign and has scored the most number of goals for Bengaluru FC as well.

Sunil Chhetri to join national team camp later than expected

Sunil Chhetri was set to attend the Indian national football team's preparatory camp under head coach Igor Stimac in Dubai. However, he is now expected to miss the two upcoming international friendlies against Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 25th and 29th respectively.

The quarantine protocol and recovery period required for the skipper to test negative for COVID-19 is likely to jeopardize a quick return to the Blue Tigers' starting lineup. Chhetri is expected to join the team a week after the preparatory camp is held in Dubai on March 15th.

Sunil Chhetri to return to Bengaluru FC after international friendlies

Sunil Chhetri will start training with Bengaluru FC after the international friendlies as the Blues prepare to qualify for the AFC Cup 2021 group-stage in the second round of qualifiers. The former AFC Cup runners-up will face the winners of the first round of qualification, either Nepal Police or Sri Lankan Army.

The Blues will then have to win a round three play-off against either Basundhara Kings, Thimpu City and Club Eagles to secure participation in the AFC Cup.