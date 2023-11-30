Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC match

Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC played an exhilarating 3-3 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the eighth gameweek of the ISL 2023-24 season.

The first half unfolded with a flurry of goals from both sides, with Punjab FC taking the lead in the 19th minute. Madih Talal’s free-kick from the right flank found Nikhil Prabhu’s run, who slotted the ball into the back of the net.

But merely two minutes later, the Blues leveled the scores. Following a well-worked move, 20-year-old Harsh Parte glided past Suresh Meetei before finding the net. Despite this, the Shers quickly reacted and scored their second goal, as Dimitrios Chaztiisaisas’s looping header from an unconventional angle beat Gurpreet Singh in goal.

Shortly before half-time, Curtis Main capitalized on a mistake from Punjab’s goalkeeper Ravi Kumar, providing Bengaluru FC with a lifeline.

Simon Grayson brought in Sivasakthi Narayanan and Suresh Singh Wangjam in the second half, with the hopes of turning the game around. Consequently, Bengaluru began dominating the proceedings and were rewarded for their efforts in the 66th minute when their chief creator, Javi Hernandez, turned goal scorer to make it 3-3.

The game turned end-to-end following the goal, but it ultimately ended with both sides settling for a point. The draw meant that Bengaluru FC lost the opportunity to leapfrog rivals Chennaiyin FC, as they remain eighth in the table with seven points to the name.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC, who are still looking for their first ISL victory, have moved above Hyderabad FC and are now in 11th place with four points.

Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC's defensive struggles continue

Punjab FC arrived into this game on the back of conceding 13 goals, while Bengaluru FC let in nine. Only Chennaiyin FC had a higher tally of conceded goals than these two teams.

Anticipated to be a high-scoring affair, the match certainly lived up to expectations right from the kickoff. The first half unfolded without control from either side, with the midfield consistently getting overrun.

While the Blues might have been pleased with their comeback from a 3-1 deficit, head coach Simon Grayson faces a huge task of shoring up the defense for any chance of securing a playoff berth.

On the other hand, Punjab FC have struggled with conceding late goals and losing focus after taking a lead. Despite significant improvements in their attack over recent weeks, Staikos Vergitis will hope that his backline can address the challenges presented by opponents. But overall, neither team would have been content with a single point, as both were eager for a victory.