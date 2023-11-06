Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa thrashed Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their Indian Super League 2023-24 encounter on Sunday night (5 November) to climb to the top of the league standings.

Ahead of the game, FC Goa were fourth in the points table with 10 points. They had registered three wins and one draw in four matches.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC were seventh in the points table with six points. They had two wins and three losses in their account after five matches.

With the win over Chennaiyin FC, the Gaurs have now jumped to the top of the points table with 13 points from five matches. Meanwhile, the Marina Machans are still sitting in seventh place with six points from six matches.

FC Goa shrug off Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to extend their unbeaten run in ISL 2023-24

It was a perfect game of football from FC Goa, from start to finish. They went on to attack right from the word go and never let Chennaiyin FC off the hook.

Boris Singh scored the first goal for Goa in the 13th minute, cleverly beating the defenders and slotting the ball past Debjit Majumder. FC Goa soon doubled their lead as Rowllin Borges scored a worldie from the edge of the box in the 24th minute.

Chennaiyin FC also had a couple of chances but they were wasteful in the attacking third. Goa went back to the tunnel with a two-goal lead at half-time.

The story didn't change in the second half either, as FC Goa looked threatening whenever they moved forward. However, they also missed their chances, just like Chennaiyin FC.

In the 72nd minute, Udanta Singh sealed the game for FC Goa by scoring a screamer from the edge of the box. The Gaurs continued their unbeaten streak in the competition with the comfortable 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa will next face Jamshedpur FC, while Chennaiyin FC will go up against East Bengal in their next game of the Indian Super League 2023-24.