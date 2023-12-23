Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC match | ISL 2023-24

East Bengal FC and Odisha FC played a goalless draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday, December 22. However, no movement happened in the ISL 2023-24 standings after both teams shared one point each.

Ahead of this fixture, Odisha FC were fifth in the points table with 17 points in nine matches with five wins, two draws, and two losses. On the other hand, East Bengal FC were seventh with 10 points in nine matches with two wins, four draws, and three losses.

After gaining one point from this fixture, Odisha FC are still fifth in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 18 points in 10 matches. They have five wins, three draws, and two losses. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC are also sitting seventh with 11 points in 10 matches, including two wins, five draws, and three losses.

The top four also remain unchanged as FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC take the first two places in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 20 points, respectively. However, FC Goa have played two games less than the latter and they also have a better goal difference of +8 than Kerala Blasters FC's +4.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants are third in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 19 points in eight matches and a goal difference of +9. Mumbai City FC also have 19 points after nine games but their goal difference is +7.

East Bengal FC and Odisha FC share spoils after playing a 0-0 draw in the Indian Super League 2023-24

Odisha FC will consider themselves unlucky after dropping two points against East Bengal FC. They had 67% possession but they failed to penetrate the sturdy defence of the home side.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC took 13 attempts on Odisha FC's goal but they also failed to get the ball into the back of the net. Both teams had their chances in the game but their attackers forgot to bring their striking boots on the night.

East Bengal FC sat back and tried to hit on the counter-attack. They came close to breaking the deadlock a couple of times but the finishing product was lacking. At the end of the 90 minutes, both teams had to stay content with one point each as the scoreline read 0-0.