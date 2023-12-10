Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC match | ISL 2023-24

East Bengal FC and Punjab FC played a goalless draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 contest at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday (December 9) evening.

Both teams shared one point each after the full-time whistle to add to their ISL 2023-24 points tally. East Bengal FC jumped two places in the league standings courtesy of one point, while Punjab FC remained unmoved.

East Bengal FC were sitting in eighth position in the ISL standings with eight points in seven matches ahead of this fixture. They had two wins, two draws, and three losses in their account.

On the other hand, Punjab FC were languishing in 11th place in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table with four points from eight games. They had registered four draws and four losses against their name.

East Bengal FC have now moved to sixth place in the points tally with nine points in eight matches, while Punjab FC are still sitting at 11th with five points in nine games.

Meanwhile, there are no changes in the top four as FC Goa remained at the top with 19 points in seven matches, two points clear from Kerala Blasters FC, with two games in hand.

At the same time, Mohun Bagan Super Giants are third in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with 16 points in six matches and Mumbai City FC follow them at fourth with 14 points in their respective six games.

East Bengal FC dropped points against Punjab FC in their Indian Super League fixture

Both teams played end-to-end football right after the kickoff whistle but both sides were wasteful in front of the goal. Both sides had their chances but they failed to convert them into the finished product.

East Bengal FC were the better side in the game as they had 59% possession in the game. They also had 12 shots on Punjab FC's goal but only one of them was on target. On the other hand, Punjab FC took 10 shots on the Red and Gold Brigade's goal but only two of them were on target.

The home side had a golden opportunity to secure the full three points against struggling Punjab FC but they dropped two points after a poor show in the attacking third.

Now, Punjab FC will face Kerala Blasters FC in their next Indian Super League game, while East Bengal FC will take on Mumbai City FC in their next Indian Super League 2023-24 fixture.