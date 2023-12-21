Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match | ISL 2023-24

Jamshedpur FC put Hyderabad FC to the sword, registering a 5-0 victory in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 fixture at the Gachibowli Stadium on Thursday, December 21. Courtesy of the massive victory, Jamshedpur FC moved one position up in the league standings, while Hyderabad FC remained unmoved.

Ahead of this match, Jamshedpur FC were 11th with six points in 10 matches. They had one win, three draws, and six losses in their account. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC were languishing at the bottom of the standings with four points in 10 matches thanks to four draws and six losses.

Jamshedpur FC have now moved to 10th place Indian Super League 2023-24 standings with nine points in 11 matches. They now have two wins, three draws, and six losses against their name.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad are still at the bottom of the ISL points table with four points in 11 matches, including four draws and seven losses.

At the same time, there is no change among the top four teams in the points table. FC Goa are still the league leaders with 20 points in eight matches, while Kerala Blasters FC follow them with 20 points in 10 matches. However, FC Goa have a goal difference of +8 in comparison to Kerala Blasters FC's +4.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants have occupied third place in the Indian Super League points table with 19 points in eight matches and a goal difference of +9. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC complete the top four with 19 points in nine matches with a goal difference of +8.

Jamshedpur FC rout Hyderabad FC 5-0 to notch up their second win of the Indian Super League 2023-24

It was a dominant performance from the Men of Steel as they stamped the authority on this game from the outset. Daniel Chima Chukwu opened the scoring for the visitors in the second minute before doubling the lead in the 20th minute.

The Men in Steel took their two-goal advantage back to the tunnel at half-time. The story didn't change in the second half either as Seiminlen Doungel added the third in the 70th minute.

Four minutes later, Hyderabad FC's striker Jonathan Moya put the ball into the back of his own net while defending. The game was already done and dusted by then but Daniel Chima Chukwu completed a well-deserving hat-trick in the 79th minute.

In the end, Jamshedpur FC completed a dominating 5-0 victory at the full-time whistle. Men of Steel will now face Odisha FC in their next Indian Super League 2023-24 fixture on Friday, December 29.