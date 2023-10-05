Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match | ISL 2023-24

The Indian Super League 2023-24 table saw some changes after the contest between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC on Thursday night, October 5. The Red Miners defeated the Nizams at the JRD Tata Sports Complex to bag the full three points and enter the top half of the table.

Jamshedpur FC were ninth followed by Hyderabad FC at 10th before this fixture. However, with the 1-0 win over the Nizams, they jumped three spots to the sixth position.

Jamshedpur FC now have four points after three matches with one win, one loss, and one draw. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC are yet to open their account this season and are still stationed at the 10th position with two losses in two matches.

Meanwhile, there is no change among the top five teams in the league. Mohun Bagan Super Giants lead the ISL Standings followed by Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC at the second and the third positions respectively.

Jamshedpur FC leaves it late to defeat Hyderabad FC 1-0

Both sides had a solid outing on Thursday in defense but were really wasteful in the front of the goal.

In the beginning, both teams tried to play safe and hold their positions. However, the game soon opened up, allowing both sides to create chances. Despite the attacking threats from both teams, the game stood goalless at the halftime whistle.

In the second half, Thangboi Singta's side dominated the game more, but Jamshedpur FC scored in the 76th minute via Rei Tachikawa. It also proved to be the only game in the match as the visitors failed to find an equalizer.

Hyderabad FC had 63% possession, with only six of them being on the target. On the other hand, the Red Miners took 16 shots at the goal but only two shots were on the target.

Scott Cooper's side will now face Punjab FC in their next match on October 22 and will also be eyeing back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, the Nizams will be up against Chennaiyin FC, who are also yet to open their account in the ISL 2023, a day later.