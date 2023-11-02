Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match | ISL 2023-24

Jamshedpur FC took on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their sixth match of the ongoing Indian Super League season at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. The hosts lost the match 2-3 and lost three points to their opponent.

Despite conceding an early goal, Mohun Bagan scored three times to take a 3-1 lead by the 80th minute. The hosts, down to 10 men, pulled one back in the 86th minute, but it only went down as a consolation goal.

Their victory over the Men of Steel sees them climb up the points table. The match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan FC changed the dynamics of the ISL points table by a great deal. Ahead of this fixture, FC Goa were atop the points table, followed by Kerala Blasters FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants were third on the ISL points table, having played only three games before their away match against Jamshedpur FC. After an incredible win over the Jamshedpur-based club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant moved to the top of the table with 12 points from four matches, continuing their perfect start to the Indian Super League season.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, remain intact in the eighth position on the points table. They have played six times already during the current Indian Super League campaign but only have one win to show for their efforts.

Mohun Bagan FC register comeback victory over Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League thriller

Jamshedpur FC opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Mohammed Sanan scored with a long-range left-footed shot following a mistake from goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. Mohun Bagan’s Albanian forward Armando Sadiku was quick to equalize just a minute before the half-hour mark.

Liston Colaco’s sensational strike gave MBSG the lead in the 48th minute, right after halftime. Things took a turn after that in the 67th minute when Jamshedpur’s goalkeeper Rehenesh T.P was sent off after a straight red card. Mohun Bagan’s Indian winger Kiyan Nassiri increased their lead in the 80th minute to make it 3-1.

A few minutes before the full-time whistle, Jamshedpur FC were awarded a penalty, which was converted by Steve Ambri. But the hosts left it too late to mount a comeback, handing Mohun Bagan their second away league win in a row this season.