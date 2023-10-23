Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC match | ISL 2023-24

There was minimal mid-table movement in the points table of the Indian Super League 2023 after the match between Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC on Sunday (October 22) night.

No goal came during the two halves of the game, as the two sides played an entertaining goalless draw. Ahead of the game, Jamshedpur FC were 7th in the league standings, while Punjab FC were sitting in the 10th position.

However, nothing changed for Punjab FC despite earning one point, as they are still 10th in the ISL standings, while Jamshedpur FC jumped one position to 6th and pipped Odisha FC in the points table.

Jamshedpur FC have now five points with one win, one loss, and two draws after four matches. Meanwhile, Punjab FC now have two points, with two draws, and two losses after their respective four fixtures.

Punjab FC holds Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw

Jamshedpur FC were the favorites to win the game when the kickoff whistle was blown, and they rightly dominated Punjab FC as well.

However, no team could find the back of the net during the first half. Both teams entered the second half trying to break the deadlock. However, both teams once again failed to score a goal during the second half as well.

Jamshedpur FC dominated the game throughout the 90 minutes, as they had 52% possession. Despite almost equal possession of the ball, Jamshedpur FC took 22 shots on Punjab FC’s goal.

However, they were very wayward, as only five shots were on target. Meanwhile, Punjab FC took a total of seven shots on Jamshedpur FC’s goal, and only two of them were on target.

Jamshedpur FC will square off against NorthEast United FC in their next ISL fixture, while Punjab FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in their next match of the Indian Super League 2023.