Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match

Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC played out a 3-3 draw amongst themselves in the Indian Super League 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.

The Blasters were in for an early shock as the Marina Machans took the lead in the first minute itself, thanks to a Rahim Ali strike. Although Dimitrios Diamantakos struck back with a penalty in the 11th minute, Jordan Murray returned the favor from the spot two minutes later.

Murray bagged another goal in the 24th minute to give the Machans a two-goal advantage at 3-1. Kwame Peprah restored some parity for the Blasters in the 38th minute when he found the back of the net. The comeback was complete 13 minutes into the second half when Diamantakos found the top right corner from outside the box.

Chennaiyin seemed to be in cruise control in this game and seemed confident of winning it. But somehow, the Blasters came back strongly and egged on by the loyal Manjappada, managed to take a point from this game.

The Blasters maintained their lead at the top of the table with a narrow one-goal advantage (17 points) over FC Goa, who are second with 16 points. Chennaiyin, with this result, remain in the seventh position of the standings with eight points in their kitty.

Chennaiyin FC seemed to threaten the goal more often than Kerala Blasters

Chennaiyin FC's manager Owen Coyle will feel let down by his side after they garnered a healthy two-goal advantage in the first half. However, their defence left a lot of questions to be answered and this resulted in the Blasters coming back strongly.

The Blasters have played two more games than FC Goa at the moment and lead the standings quite comfortably. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic will know that nothing is for certain and that this result does not guarantee anything.

Chennaiyin will want to push forth from their lowly-ranked position in the table and not want to remain stuck there for long. Bengaluru FC are ranked below them, in the eighth position, with six points to their name.

The Blasters visit Fatorda on 3 December to take on FC Goa. In contrast, Chennaiyin have a slight break before they face Jamshedpur FC at the Furnace on 7 December.