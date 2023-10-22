Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match | ISL 2023-24

There was no movement in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings after the contest between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC on Saturday, October 21.

The two sides played a dull draw as the game saw only two goals and the scoreline read 1-1 after the full-time whistle. Kerala Blasters began the game sitting in the fourth position in the points table, while NorthEast United FC were trailing them in the fifth position.

However, nothing changed in the league standings after the two teams shared one point each. Kerala Blasters are still fourth in the ISL standings with two wins, one loss, and one draw after four fixtures.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC are not too far behind in fifth position with one win, one loss, and two draws in their respective four matches.

Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC share points with a 1-1 draw

The game began with some intent from both sides as they searched for the first goal in the contest. NorthEast United soon managed to break the Kerala Blasters FC’s defensive line as Nestor Albiach found the back of the net in the 12th minute.

Kerala tried their best to get back into the game but NorthEast United FC managed to hold their line as they went back with a one-goal lead at the half-time.

However, the Islanders could not hold on to the lead for long as Kerala Blasters FC managed to level the score through an own goal from Danish Farooq in the 49th minute.

It proved to be the last goal in the game as both sides failed to find the back of the net till the full-time whistle. Kerala Blasters FC would be disappointed with the result as they dominated the fixture with 59 percent possession and 13 shots on the goal.

Kerala will next take on Odisha FC in the ISL 2023, while NorthEast United FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC.