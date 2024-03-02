Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC clash

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sealed a dominating 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in a vital ISL 2023-24 match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, March 1.

The win takes the Mariners to the second position in the league table with 33 points from 15 matches, two points adrift of league leaders Odisha FC, who have played a game more.

Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, will be disappointed with the defeat to Bagan away from home. They remain in sixth spot with 20 points from 18 matches. However, the chasing pack can knock Jamshedpur off the final playoff spot as the likes of NorthEast United, East Bengal, and Bengaluru FC have played fewer games.

The win will give Bagan a lot of confidence as they move up the table to try and aim for the ISL Shield.

All three foreign forwards scored for Mohun Bagan

Jason Cummings scored his third goal in four matches. [MBSG]

This 3-0 win for Mohun Bagan over Jamshedpur FC was special, given that all three of the Kolkata giants' foreign attackers got on the scoresheet. Dimitri Petratos opened the scoring for the Mariners in the seventh minute of the game, with Jason Cummings doubling the lead in the 68th minute.

This was quite an emotional moment for Cummins as he has come under severe criticism from Mohun Bagan's supporters as well as the Bengali media for being unable to perform at his best this season. This was the Aussies' third goal in the last four matches that he has played.

Armando Sadiku, a fellow new signing in the summer transfer window, put the game to bed when he netted a third goal for the Mariners in the 80th minute.

Although the Red Miners seemed like they were trying to attack on the counter, they could not, unfortunately, get on the scoresheet as the hosts kept a clean sheet.