Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) shared the spoils with Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) fixture on Saturday night. The result had no impact on the points table whatsoever as no changes happened in the league standings.

It was a spirited performance from Mumbai City FC as they went one man down in the seventh minute of the game and despite that, they managed to secure a draw.

Ahead of the game, Mumbai City FC were fifth in the points table, while Hyderabad FC were languishing at the bottom of the ISL 2023 standings.

After this draw, Mumbai City are still fifth in the points table with eight points. They are unbeaten so far with two wins and two draws in four matches. At the same time, Hyderabad FC are still at the bottom of the points table with one point in four matches.

After suffering three consecutive losses, Hyderabad FC finally opened their account in the ISL 2023 with a draw against Mumbai City FC.

Hyderabad FC steal a point from 10-man Mumbai City FC with an injury-time goal

Mumbai City FC started the game in the worst possible manner as their goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa earned a red card in the seventh minute of the game.

Hyderabad FC had a big advantage as Mumbai City FC had to play the rest of the game with one man down. However, the former failed to cash in on the advantage as they failed to score any goal during the first half.

Mumbai City FC got a lucky break in the second half as Hyderabad FC’s defender Manoj Mohammed scored an own goal in the 76th minute to give the opposition a 1-0 lead.

Mumbai City FC did a wonderful job while defending their lead and it looked like they would register their third win of the season. However, Hyderabad FC finally got the reward for their attacking play as MCFC’s defender José Luis Espinosa Arroyo scored an own goal in the 96th minute.

No further goals were scored in the injury time and the game ended with a scoreline of 1-1.

Mumbai City FC will next face Punjab FC on November 2. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Bengaluru FC on November 4 in their next fixture of the Indian Super League 2023.