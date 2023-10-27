Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match | ISL 2023-24

NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC played a thriller in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday night to shuffle the top half of the league standings.

NorthEast United scored twice in second-half injury-time to mount a comeback for the ages. They defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to grab all three points on the night.

Ahead of the game, NorthEast United FC were fifth in the points table, while Jamshedpur FC were right behind them in sixth.

The loss means that Jamshedpur remain in sixth, with five points in five matches, including one win, two draws, and two losses. Meanwhile, NorthEast United have jumped to third place with eight points from their five games, including two wins, two draws, and a single loss.

NorthEast United FC clinched a thriller against Jamshedpur FC in the last minute

Both sides began the game brilliantly with end-to-end football searching for a goal. Jamshedpur FC broke the deadlock in the 19th minute of the game as Daniel Chima Chukwu scored on the rebound after missing the penalty.

NorthEast United FC searched for the equalizer throughout the first half but they could not find the back of the net. The same story continued in the second half as well.

NorthEast United were relentless in attack but they failed to make the most of the opportunities. However, they finally succeeded in the 94th minute as Michel Zabaco scored a goal to break Jamshedpur fans' hearts.

The drama didn’t stop there as NorthEast United received a penalty in the final seconds of injury time. Ibson Melo made no mistake in converting the penalty and win all three points for his team.

Jamshedpur were brilliant defensively throughout the game but crumbled during the final minutes when it mattered the most. NorthEast United dominated the game with 62% possession and 13 shots on goal.

NorthEast United will next face Odisha FC - on Friday, November 3. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur have another tough fixture lined up as they will square off against Mohun Bagan Super Giants in their next ISL match - on Wednesday, November 1.