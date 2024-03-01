Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Odisha FC vs East Bengal game

Odisha FC and East Bengal FC played out a stellar tactical game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, with the former coming from behind to win 2-1 quite comfortably in the end.

This win reinforces Odisha FC's dominance at the top of the table, with them having amassed 35 points so far. East Bengal, however, continue to languish at the eighth spot with 18 points.

Odisha FC have made it a habit of coming from behind, and on Thursday, a penalty from Diego Mauricio in the 40th minute and a close-range shot from Princeton Rebello in the 61st minute helped them script a come-from-behind win.

The goals were enough for the hosts to wipe out the lead the Torchbearers had taken thanks to PV Vishnu's early strike, which came just 32 seconds after kickoff.

The pre-game talk was dominated by Sergio Lobera's statement on East Bengal's constant complaining

East Bengal came second best against Odisha FC on Thursday. [EB Media]

Much of the pre-game anticipation had been dominated by Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera's statement that East Bengal had won the Super Cup final purely due to a referee's mistake.

The bitterness in the Spaniard's voice was palpable given that his team finished as the runners-up. That was also the last time the two teams faced off against each other.

This was not taken too kindly by either the players or supporters of East Bengal, and they vowed to showcase their wares against the Kalinga Warriors when they met on Thursday.

However, the tables were turned as Odisha FC ended up winning the game despite the Torchbearers throwing everything they had at their opponents but not finding any avenues to create a breakthrough in proceedings.

Odisha FC will now travel to Chennai to take on Chennaiyin FC on Sunday, March 3, whereas East Bengal will be hosted by FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday, March 6.