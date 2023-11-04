Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match | ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC sneaked a close 1-0 victory against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Friday night (November 3). The result of this game also brought a major movement in the top half of the points table.

NorthEast United FC began this game fifth in the points table with eight points. They had two wins, two draws, and a single loss in their account after five matches.

On the other hand, Odisha FC were following them in sixth place with seven points. They had registered two wins, two losses, and one draw after their respective five matches.

However, after securing the full three points, Odisha FC have now jumped to fourth place with 10 points in six matches. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have slipped to sixth place on eight points in their account.

Odisha FC defended superbly to secure a win over NorthEast United FC

It was a closely-fought game and the two teams began brightly by playing end-to-end football. Both teams missed early chances but Odisha FC looked more threatening on the attack during the first half.

Odisha FC were the team to break the deadlock as the striker Diego Mauricio pounced on a howler from the goalkeeper to give Odisha FC a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute.

NorthEast United FC tried to find an equalizer in the remaining minutes of the first half but Odisha FC went back to the tunnel with their one-goal lead at the half-time. They played much better football during the second half and came out with attacking intent.

However, Odisha FC defended brilliantly throughout the second half and held onto their lead. In the end, the only goal scored turned out to be the difference and Odisha FC managed to sneak a 1-0 win courtesy of their defensive brilliance.

Odisha FC will square off against Maziya in the AFC Cup while NorthEast United FC will take on Bengaluru FC in their next Indian Super League 2023-24 fixture.