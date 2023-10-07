Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC match | ISL 2023-24

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 standings saw major movement in the upper half and the bottom half at the same time after the conclusion of the contest between Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC. The two teams shared one point each on Friday night after playing out a 1-1 stalemate.

Ahead of the fixture, Punjab FC were languishing at the bottom of the points table, while NorthEast United FC were sitting in the seventh position. After earning one point each, Punjab FC moved to the 10th position, while NorthEast United FC jumped to the third place.

Punjab FC finally opened their account this season as they now have one point after three matches. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have four points after their respective three games.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants are still leading the ISL standings and Kerala Blasters FC follow them in second place. Meanwhile, Chennayin FC are the bottom-placed team now.

Punjab FC came back from behind to earn a point against NorthEast United FC

The game started brilliantly as both sides were searching for the opportunity to score. It was an end-to-end game as Punjab FC took five shots at the goal, while NorthEast United FC had eight shots on goal during the first half.

NorthEast United broke the deadlock on the verge of the half-time whistle as Parthib Gogoi scored in the 46th minute. It was the only goal scored in the first half.

Punjab FC looked hungry for the equalizer during the second half and soon, they found one with Melroy Melwin Assis finding the back of the net in the 63rd minute. However, both teams failed to score any further goals in the game and they had to share points at the full-time whistle.

Punjab FC will next face Jamshedpur FC on October 22, while NorthEast United will go up against Kerala Blasters on October 21 in their next Indian Super League 2023 fixture.