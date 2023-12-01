Indian Super League 2023-24: Updated points table after Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match

Odisha FC continued their winning spree by beating Jamshedpur FC 1-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

Odisha, who came into this game after beating Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the AFC Cup, picked up from where they left off at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Juggernauts dominated the Jamshedpur from start to finish.

Their defenders managed to hold on to the lead given to them by Fiji international Roy Krishna. The Odisha midfielders also successfully contained the challenges that came from the home team on the odd occasion.

With the win, Odisha climbed up to the third position in the league table with 13 points to their name from seven games. Jamshedpur FC continue to remain in the 10th position with a mere five points in their kitty. Jamshedpur are followed by Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC in the league table, with four and three points, respectively.

Kerala Blasters maintain their hegemony at the top of the standings with 17 points from eight games.

Odisha FC had 60 percent possession in the game

Expand Tweet

Odisha FC had 60 percent possession in this game, which is an excellent statistic for an away team coming to the Furnace in Jamshedpur. The crowd here is known to be extremely supportive of their home team and take no prisoners when it comes to the visitors.

Head coach Sergio Lobera will be pleased with his wards' showing. Odisha have now made it five wins in a row. It seems like they are on to something big this year after the Super Cup win last season.

The Juggernauts travel to the Salt Lake Stadium on December 6 yet again to take on Mohun Bagan in an ISL game, whereas Jamshedpur host Chennaiyin FC on December 7.