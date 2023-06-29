Upon the AIFF's decision to accept corporate bids and extend the Hero I-League, widespread anticipation filled the air, with five bids promptly submitted. Consequently, Indian football fans now stand poised for the emergence of a new club, Inter Kashi, a team based in the city of Varanasi.

While their entry has not been finalized yet, Inter Kashi brings forth towering aspirations, courtesy of their partnership with reputed European clubs such as Atletico de Madrid, reigning Andorran champions Inter Escalades, and the Spanish team FC Andorra—co-owned by the FC Barcelona icon Gerrard Pique.

In addition, the club has forged a partnership with the RDB Group of Kolkata, reflecting their desire to make a significant impact in Indian football's second division, the Hero I-League. There is also notable excitement among the people in the state of Uttar Pradesh as Inter Kashi is set to become the first club from India's most populous state.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have re-entered Indian football and expressed their delight at joining hands with RDB Group in a statement released on Thursday, 29 June.

"Atlético de Madrid has reached an agreement with the RDB Group of Companies to collaborate in its project to create the first football club at national level in the State of Uttar Pradesh, which will be based in the capital, Varanasi. The new club, which is called Inter Kashi, was officially unveiled on Thursday at the Taj Ganges Hotel in Varanasi," the statement read.

As a result of their collaboration, Atletico Madrid's rich history and experience in European football will undoubtedly serve as a significant advantage for Inter Kashi and Indian football. Furthermore, they have expressed their willingness to contribute to the club and foster the development of football in the country.

Inter Kashi name Carlos Santamarina as their first-team head coach

Following their official unveiling at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi, Inter Kashi announced that former Jamshedpur FC head coach Carlos Santamarina will take over the role of the first team coach.

Having begun his career as the head coach of the Atletico Madrid youth football team, Santamarina arrives at the club with a wealth of experience. He then went on to lead the Jamshedpur FC academy from the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Notably, he was associated with the prestigious Tata Football Academy, one of India's most renowned football academies. Additionally, he successfully managed Jamshedpur FC's first team during the Durand Cup.

Inter Kashi's aspirations lie in the acceptance of their bid, which would enable them to establish themselves in the I-League, with hopes of eventually progressing to the Indian Super League (ISL).

Poll : 0 votes